Birmingham gains representation on statewide commission

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 29, 2025

Birmingham Museum Director Leslie Pielack was recently appointed to the Michigan Historical Commission. Photo provided by the city of Birmingham

Advertisement

BIRMINGHAM — The city of Birmingham will now be represented on the Michigan Historical Commission by Birmingham Museum Director Leslie Pielack, who was recently appointed to the commission by Winnie Brinks, the majority leader of the Michigan Senate.

It is a two-year appointment, with the possibility of a reappointment. Pielack’s first meeting was on April 25 in Lansing. There are a total of five annual meetings.

The Michigan Historical Commission is made up of nine members. In addition to Pielack, the commission consists of Brian James Egen from Monroe, the president of the commission; Timothy Chester from Grand Rapids, the vice president of the commission; Laura Rose Ashlee from Okemos; Joseph Calvaruso from Galesburg; Delia Fernández-Jones from Lansing; Eric P. Hemenway from Harbor Springs; Larry J. Wagenaar from Ada; and Sandra S. Clark, who is an ex officio for the commission and the director of the Michigan History Center.

The main function of the Michigan Historical Commission is to make the final decision on the historical site markers throughout the state. These green markers with brass lettering have an iconic look and are spread out throughout the state.

“Those (historical site markers) are all technically approved through the Michigan Historical Commission because the markers need to be accurate and there needs to be the proper history behind the application to verify that what the applicant is asking for to be recognized here is true and accurate,” Pielack said.

Pielack compared her new role to the work she is dedicated to at the Birmingham Museum.

“We as historians all take a point of view with us wherever we go, and to be doing something like reviewing historical texts on markers is similar, I think, to how we approach doing an exhibit,” she said.

For instance, Pielack said whether creating a local history exhibit or approving historical site markers, it is important to ask these questions: “What’s the best way to describe this so that the public understands it? How can we be accurate about it? How can we reflect the story?”

She said she believes she can contribute to the approval of the historical site markers by offering “how to tell a story succinctly and help the public understand it.”

Birmingham City Manager Jana Ecker shared some thoughts about Pielack’s appointment.

“Leslie’s background in historic preservation makes her an excellent fit for the Michigan Historical Commission,” Ecker stated via a press release. “She has worked on several historic sites in Oakland County and is a strong advocate for the important role of local history in bringing communities together and recognizing our shared heritage.”

For more information about the Michigan Historical Commission, visit michigan.gov/mhc/about/advisors-supporters/michigan-historical-commission.