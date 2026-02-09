Beverly Hills seeks feedback for Southfield/Beverly Road redesign

The village of Beverly Hills is seeking input from the community about the Southfield and Beverly roads intersection.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published February 9, 2026

BEVERLY HILLS — The community has until March 1 to share feedback with the village of Beverly Hills through the Southfield and Beverly Roads Traffic Calming Intersection Study Survey.

The study is funded through the Oakland County Access to Transit Program. Through the survey, the village hopes to collect community feedback that will inform the design of an improved intersection at Southfield and Beverly roads. The intention is to make it more accessible to pedestrians and non-motorized users.

The intersection area is important to residents and visitors, since it has a Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation bus stop and connections to neighborhoods. It is also close to Beverly Elementary School and the Village’s Downtown Development Authority district.

“It’s very fast along the Southfield Road section of it, and Beverly Road is a primary collector for the city, but it’s significantly slower at the same time,” Planning and Economic Development Director Susie Stec said. “So how do we kind of blend those two roads into an intersection that works for everybody?”

The selected consultant for this project is Hubbell, Roth & Clark. The goal for them is to create three concepts for what can be done at the intersection. The timeline for concept design is expected to take six-nine months.

“Once those three concepts have been created, we’re going to have a separate community meeting to talk and present,” Village Manager Warren Rothe said.

Once the village receives feedback from the community on the three presented options, officials will use that information to ​​choose their main recommendation to take to the Village Council.

Village officials work with residents and the council to determine a design concept, they will begin working with the Road Commission to implement it in 2028.

There is not currently an anticipated budget due to the uncertainty of what the project will consist of.

“I really want to hear what they have to say,” Stec said. “That’s how you know you’re getting the appropriate buy-in, you’re working on the projects that actually matter to the residents and you’re making the improvements that they want to see.”

The 14-question survey includes a range of multiple choice, multiple-answer and short responses.

To participate in the survey, visit, surveymonkey.com/r/VillageofBHTrafficSurvey. The link and a QR code were shared on the village Facebook page, e-newsletter and website, and the community is encouraged to share it with their friends, family and neighbors.