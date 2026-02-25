Berkley police seeking information on shots fired incident

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published February 25, 2026

File photo by Mike Koury

BERKLEY — The Berkley Public Safety Department is seeking information on a shots fired incident that took place a few days ago.

According to a news release, police were informed of a shots fired incident and a vehicle fleeing the scene that occurred at 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, in the area of 12 Mile Road and Buckingham Avenue.

Police were not able to find anything upon arrival at the scene, but later a family contacted police at 11:45 p.m. to report that a vehicle had been shot at Hartfield Lanes, 3490 W. 12 Mile Road.

At this time, the incident appears to be a directed attack toward the victim or associates, police stated.

“Preliminary investigation of the incident has identified several suspects who approached a group gathered in the parking lot wearing masks,” the press release states. “As people began leaving, the 17-year-old victim began to flee to his vehicle to drive away as well. One shot was fired at his vehicle, striking it in the rear driver’s side door. No injuries were sustained to the driver or his passenger, and all parties then left the parking lot.”

The Berkley Public Safety Department believes the suspects fled south on Royal Avenue from 12 Mile in multiple vehicles. The vehicles were described as a white or gray midsize Chevrolet car that is similar to a Malibu and a dark-colored Jeep — possibly maroon or red.

Anyone with videos from the night of Feb. 21, specifically from 11:45 p.m. and showing several vehicles in tandem, are asked to contact the Berkley Public Safety Department at (248) 658-3380. Police also ask that if anyone was present that night at the incident and has information or knows anyone who has information to contact the department’s detectives at (248) 658-3390.



