Berkley man arrested for sexual assault charged with similar crime in Bloomfield Township

By: Mike Koury | C&G Newspapers | Published April 1, 2025

Darren Bradford

BERKLEY/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Berkley man already charged in the city for allegedly committing criminal sexual assault has been charged again for allegedly committing a similar crime in Bloomfield Township.

Darren Bradford, 24, previously was arrested Feb. 21 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. Berkley police stated that they were tipped off by witnesses who saw teens enter Bradford’s apartment building.

Bradford allegedly distributed illegal substances and alcohol to the minors and, through the investigation, a teen came forward to state that a sexual assault occurred. Bradford was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 44th District Court.

A month later, on March 27, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a press release that Bradford had been charged with a similar crime, third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person 13-15, for alleged actions he committed in Bloomfield Township.

According to the prosecutor’s press release, Bradford allegedly is known to provide vapes, marijuana and alcohol to high school students through Snapchat. Through these interactions, he allegedly told a 15-year-old girl that he would not sell her vape products unless they had sex.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that the incidents of sexual contact between Bradford and the victim occurred in her home in Bloomfield Township and in Bradford’s car.

“The facts alleged in this case are every parent’s worst nightmare,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a prepared statement. “This adult defendant appears to have preyed upon the vulnerabilities of a teenager to coerce sex from a victim who wasn’t old enough and in a position to consent. Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information about other incidents should contact their local police.”

Since Bradford’s arrest by the Berkley Public Safety Department, Berkley Sgt. Dave Arney stated that there were no new updates to Bradford’s case, though Arney said that more charges could be filed soon. He declined to comment on the nature of those charges.

Bradford has posted his $175,000 bond and his next appearance before the 44th District Court is scheduled for 9:46 a.m. Friday, April 4. His attorney, Vincent Toussaint, could not be reached for comment by press time.