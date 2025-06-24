Berkley City Council gives approval to gas station and convenience store redevelopment

The Berkley City Council gave its approval June 16 for a combined gas station and convenience store to the owners of Mug & Jug Fine Wine & Spirits on 12 Mile Road.

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published June 24, 2025

At its June 16 meeting, the council approved a special land use request at 4162, 4150 and 4138 12 Mile Road for the gas station and convenience store with an accessory restaurant counter.

This 6,734-square-foot space will be located in Berkley’s Gateway District on the north side of 12 Mile Road between Greenfield Road and Ellwood Avenue.

One of the project’s applicants is Vincent Jamil, who runs Mug & Jug Fine Wine & Spirits at 4138 12 Mile Road with his family. Jamil was happy with the community’s response to the project.

“I just want to say thank you. I’m almost 40 and I’ve worked at my family store basically my whole working life, and looks like I’ll be dedicated to another 40 years, and … I look forward to doing this and spending maybe the rest of my working life in Berkley,” he said.

The City Council also was enthusiastic about the project, with Council member Steve Baker commenting that the business will be a welcome addition to the Gateway District and will bring additional vitality to that area of the downtown

“To have this concept of multipurpose, if you will, options for folks coming into the city is very welcome,” he said. “So, looking forward to this positive addition to West 12 (Mile).”

Mayor Bridget Dean added that the Jamil family has been in Berkley for a long time and that, as a former Berkley business owner, she appreciates when businesses stay and continue to invest in the community.

“You’re making a commitment and it’s a big one,” she said. “Obviously, we’re all pretty supportive of it and it’s nice to see and it’s just nice to see the growth in a way that’s planned and strategic and sustainable, and we appreciate all those things.”

Members of council also made mention of the community’s response and positive feedback to the project during discussion at the May 27 Planning Commission meeting.

This includes resident Tyler Anderson, who highlighted the Jamil family’s tenure in the city and how much people love them.

“When I talk about a community that’s revolved around a liquor store, it sounds a little bit silly, but I’d like to point out that right now this is a liquor store and there’s a vast community of people, everybody — that I run into or speak with — talks about (Vincent) at Mug & Jug or the family that’s been there for so long,” he said. “This is definitely something that, if expanded, could be a little bit more of a community relations (center) than just a liquor store. I think they definitely deserve to be that.”

“I know the family, they bring in good employees, they bring in good people. It’s definitely a huge asset to our community to have them here,” he continued.