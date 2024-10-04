Barricaded gunman fires AK-47 in Farmington Hills neighborhood

By: Mark Vest | Farmington Press | Published October 4, 2024

A suspect who fired shots at police officers is facing multiple charges.

According to a press release, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15, officers from the Farmington Hills Police Department responded to the 29000 block of Morningview, near Middlebelt and 12 Mile roads, after a 911 call was made about a domestic assault that was in progress.

Officers arrived at the scene and were met by a “distraught woman,” who was the victim of a domestic assault, the release states. She informed officers that her children were trapped inside the home and that the suspect, Dejuan Patrick Evans, a 32-year-old man, was armed with a gun.

“Without hesitation, officers entered the home to rescue the children, announcing their presence multiple times,” the release states. “Inside, they encountered Evans, who was concealing his hands behind a door frame and refused to comply with their multiple commands. Evans then aimed an AK-47 rifle at officers, forcing an officer to discharge their weapon in self-defense.”

As officers fled the home, Evans fired several rounds at them, causing the officers to take cover in a neighboring garage and behind their patrol vehicles.

Evans continued to shoot at numerous officers from both the front door and an elevated position on the home’s second floor, according to police.

Officers from the Farmington Public Safety Department, the Southfield Police Department and the West Bloomfield Police Department, along with the Oakland and Macomb County SWAT teams, responded to assist.

Negotiators from the Farmington Hills Police Department and the Oakland County SWAT team reportedly contacted Evans numerous times, but were unable to convince him to surrender peacefully.

“Over the course of the standoff, Evans continued to shoot at the officers and their vehicles from inside the home,” the release states. “Rounds from his high-powered rifle hit multiple neighboring homes, apartments and five police vehicles, nearly striking officers seeking cover behind them.”

The Oakland County SWAT team later subdued him, as he again took aim to shoot at officers, according to the release.

Evans was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged Evans with a 13-count felony warrant, including three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault, six counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of domestic violence.

“Additional charges are expected and the investigations of this incident are ongoing,” the release states.

Evans remains in police custody and will be arraigned on the charges after he is medically cleared, according to the release.

No members of the public or responding police officers were injured as a result of the incident.

“I am extremely proud of the heroic actions of the women and men of the Farmington Hills Police Department. They were calm and courageous in the face of extreme danger,” Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King stated in the release. “When encountering this danger, they relied upon their outstanding training that allowed them to safely stop the violence, while protecting the innocent. Their actions saved the lives of the victims and brought safety to the neighboring community. I commend the officers who, even under constant fire from the suspect, remained focused on the two minor children trapped inside the home.”

A $3 million bond was set – cash or surety.

No attorney was listed for Evans.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 16.