Bakery unveils a new Detroit Lions-inspired window display

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published January 13, 2026

ROCHESTER — The Home Bakery recently unveiled a new Detroit Lions-inspired window display in downtown Rochester, designed to celebrate Detroit pride and the power of community coming together.

The display celebrates the Superman-Spiderman Pose made famous this season by Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The large-scale installation represents over 400 hours of work by a team of 24 bakers and artists, blending pastry art, sculpture and storytelling. Built entirely in-house, the display required eight cases of Rice Krispie treats, four sheet cakes, “a substantial amount” of buttercream, and 65 pounds of fondant to complete.

“This window isn’t about a game or a season, it’s about people,” Heather Tocco, owner and master cake artist of The Home Bakery, said in a press release. “We saw firsthand how something as simple as a window could bring strangers together, spark conversations, and create joy. That sense of community is something Detroit does better than anywhere else.”

The Home Bakery, located at 300 S. Main Street in downtown Rochester, plans to keep the display up through the end of February.