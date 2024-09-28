Auto industry message drives Trump town hall

Former President Donald Trump told those gathered for a campaign town hall in Warren on Sept. 27 that other countries have taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for many years.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published September 28, 2024

Featured Gallery (Click to view)

Former President Donald Trump talked about the auto industry during a campaign town hall Sept. 27 at the Macomb Community College Sports & Expo Center in Warren. Photo by Erin Sanchez

WARREN — Former President Donald Trump spoke about the auto industry during a town hall campaign stop Sept. 27 at the Macomb Community College Sports & Expo Center in Warren.

The event was cut short because the former president arrived almost 90 minutes late from another stop in Michigan. He remained onstage for about 45 minutes and took a few questions from local autoworkers. Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn moderated the event.

Trump said he wants to see America thrive with a strong automotive base.

“We’re going to bring the automobile business back to this area where it started and we’re going to bring it back at levels we’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “We’re going to be lowering taxes. We’re going to use tariffs very, very wisely.”

He said other countries have taken advantage of the United States on trade for many years.

“And year by year we’re losing our companies that make our cars, make the autos. A lot of them are going to Mexico now and it’s Mexico through China because China owns the factories. They’re building big factories,” he said. “They wouldn’t have done it with me. They think they’re going to make the cars and close up Detroit. And it’s not going to happen because we’re going to put very heavy tariffs on those cars coming across the border.”

Trump told the crowd that if companies want to do business in the U.S., they have to make their product here.

“Whether it’s a car or anything else, we want them to have their plant in the United States. This way, we employ our people and then we have to keep out the competition,” Trump said. “We’re going to make fair trade by charging them tariffs. If they want to come in and steal our wealth and steal our jobs and steal our companies, then they have to pay a price for that. We’re going to need the help of the Senate. We’re going to need the help of the House. If they won’t do it, I’ll have the authorization and the power to do it myself.”

Trump served one term as president from 2017-2021 and lost his bid for a second term to Joe Biden in November 2020. Now again the Republican nominee, he is running against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. The presidential election is Nov. 5.

One question centered on what Trump will do to lower the cost of living if he gets back into the White House. He said inflation should be between 1% and 2%. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics put the rate of inflation in the United States at 3.2% in August 2024, down from a high of more than 6% in 2022.

“People are hurt by the cost of groceries, the cost of everything. The prices are so high, and (people) make the same wages,” Trump said. “We’re going to be bringing them down. It’s going to start with energy. We’re going to drill. Energy’s coming way down and when energy comes down, everything else follows. We’re going to bring your energy bills down by 50% in the first 12 months. The interest rates are going to come down.”

He also said he will terminate the current mandate for electric cars if elected president. The border crisis also needs to be addressed.

“There are a lot of people being released into our country that should never be here,” Trump said. “Nobody wants to have criminals coming into this country.”

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Stephanie Justice released a statement on the DNC’s website at democrats.org in response to Trump’s visit.

“Donald Trump broke his promises to Michigan auto workers time and time again. He told them that they wouldn’t ‘lose one plant,’ then turned his back on hundreds of workers as they lost their jobs. Trump left Michigan’s auto industry flailing, and there’s no doubt he’ll do it again,” she said. “The Biden-Harris administration cleaned up Trump’s mess, and Michiganders know they can’t allow Trump to leave them behind again. They’ll elect Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz in November so that they can continue to invest in Michigan manufacturing and uplift workers across the state.”

‘He’s just more for the people’

The increased costs of gasoline and groceries, and the border crisis are among the concerns of Gloria Riggar, who attended the town hall.

“I want the border closed,” Riggar said. “(The government) hasn’t done their job. They haven’t been protecting the American people.”

Riggar, 71, of Monroe, will vote for Trump a third time this November.

“My life was better financially when he was in office. I believe we need him in office again,” she said. “I thought he’d be a great president because he’s a great businessman.”

Donald Atkinson, 53, tailgated with Trump supporters before the town hall.

“I love meeting everyone and seeing different people,” Atkinson said, wearing a “Veteran for Trump” baseball cap. The New Haven resident served his country from 1990-93 during Operation Desert Storm. He said he will be a three-time Trump voter.

“He’s the people’s president, like John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan,” Atkinson said. “He’s just more for the people. The government needs to be out of our lives. This country was founded for us by ourselves.”

Atkinson said his neighborhood has both Trump and Harris campaign lawn signs displayed, but it hasn’t caused issues, as everyone gets along. That’s something he would like to see across the board.

“You got to talk to people and listen to what they say,” he said. “People don’t do that anymore.”

Frank Falkowski, of Dearborn, volunteered his time at the town hall. Falkowski, 77, has been a Trump supporter since he first announced his candidacy in 2015.

“I like everything he says,” Falkowski said.

If elected, Falkowski is confident Trump will “stop the march into the third world war” referring to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, and the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Despite court rulings that election fraud did not occur in 2020, Falkowski believes Trump really won the presidential election against Biden.

“I feel really cheated,” he said. “What’s the point of having elections if you can’t trust them?”

Roxanne Jelsone described the town hall as “awesome.”

“He’s going to make America great again like he did in 2016 with the economy, the inflation rate and car industry,” the 64-year-old Roseville resident said. “Everything was great. Right now, we’re choking.”

Trump will also get Edward Maconochie’s vote Nov. 5.

“I’m all for freedom. I won’t have to worry about my Second Amendment right,” the 69-year-old St. Clair Shores Marine Corps veteran said. “He’s going to reduce taxes and lower the corporate tax. That’s what he’s got planned.”

Call Staff Writer Maria Allard at (586) 498-1045.