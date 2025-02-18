Author recounts growing up in Bloomfield Hills in recent book

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published February 18, 2025

Author and barber Dion A. Johnson grew up on Bloomfield Boulevard and graduated from Lahser High School in 1989. Johnson’s book, “Revolutionary Vision Boulevard,” shares stories from his time growing up in Bloomfield Hills. Photo provided by Paula Buckhaulter

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Bloomfield Hills Schools graduate and established hair stylist and barber, Dion A. Johnson, shared his story, as well as his family’s, in his book “Revolutionary Vision Boulevard,” released last summer.

His story revolves around the first African American families that purchased homes on Bloomfield Hills’ Bloomfield Boulevard.

He said he never expected to write a book until the pandemic, when he decided to pick up writing again. He said his mother was an English specialist and when he was young, he was never interested in reading. That is until his mother encouraged him to start reading things that were interesting to him, which ultimately led to a lifelong love for reading.

Although it was Johnson’s first book, he does have a background in writing, as he studied journalism after high school.

Initially, he was planning on writing about his career as a barber in his book, but instead decided that it was best to start from the beginning and focus on his childhood. Johnson said he plans for his next book to pick up where this book leaves off and focus on his career.

While he was writing the book, Johnson said he learned a lot by talking to his neighbors about their experiences growing up on Bloomfield Boulevard. In the book, Johnson includes positive memories, along with the unrest that occurred during the Civil Rights Movement.

Johnson still has family and friends who live on the street. Whenever he goes back to Bloomfield Boulevard, he said it still has a “special vibe.”

“Our street has a uniqueness about it, that you still feel that energy and you still feel that love,” Johnson said.

About Johnson

Johnson was a part of the Bloomfield Hills School District from K-12, concluding with his 1989 graduation from Lahser High School.

Initially, he followed up his high school experience at Oakland Community College, where he studied journalism and advertising and marketing. However, after a year, he decided to instead pursue a career as a hair stylist and barber. He graduated from the Michigan Barber School in Detroit in 1993 and went on to have a successful 32-year career as a hair stylist and barber.

Johnson is a father to two children, Whitney and Myles. He fills any free time he has by traveling, cooking, spending time with family and friends, exercising, bike riding, going to movies, and spending time with his wife, Mone’. He also serves with the Social Justice Ministry and Usher Board Ministry at Empowerment Church in Southfield.

An upcoming event

On Feb. 24, Johnson will hold an event at Bloomfield Township Library in the LHG Community Room on the main level. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will go from 6-8 p.m.

“It’s so special to me because this is my library, my home I grew up in,” Johnson said.

While the event is free and open to all ages, Paula Buckhaulter of PBJ Consulting & Events said that the event might interest families since a lot of the stories that Johnson shares in his book are centered around his family and what it was like growing up on Bloomfield Boulevard.

“I think that element does pull families because it talks about how everybody looked out for each other and everybody’s kids belong to everybody on that street,” Buckhaulter said.

When he was writing the book, Johnson said he tried to find the “sweet spot” so that a range of ages can enjoy it.

The event will include a book discussion, Q&A session, book signing and photo opportunities.

Books are available to be pre-ordered with payment through Zelle QR code or Eventbrite and distributed at the event.