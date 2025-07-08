Assault at gas station leads to death of Troy man

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published July 8, 2025

TROY — A Troy man has died following a dispute at a gas station in Detroit.

The victim is Samuel Spruill Jr., 44. The incident occurred at 3:09 p.m. June 27 in the 11600 block of East McNichols Road. There was allegedly an argument between the victim and Javonte Rayshawn Barber, 26, of Detroit. The dispute reportedly escalated as Barber punched Spruill in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to Barber’s arrest a short time later. He has been charged with manslaughter.

Barber was arraigned on June 30 in 36th District Court before Magistrate Joseph Boyer and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

At press time, the probable cause conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 10 and the preliminary examination was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. July 17, before Judge Shawn Jacque.

Barber did not have an attorney on record at press time.