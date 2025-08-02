Arts Board announces DIA art tour, collaborative art event

A replica of “Animals in a Landscape,” by Franz Marc, stands at Civic Center Park, one of nearly a dozen pieces from the Detroit Institute of Arts currently on display at parks and other locations in Madison Heights. The displays are part of the DIA’s Inside/Out program.

Madison-Park News | Published August 2, 2025

MADISON HEIGHTS — Two events are in the works this month for art appreciators in Madison Heights.

The first is the Art Cruise, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16. During this free event, residents will meet outside the Madison Heights Public Library, 240 W. 13 Mile Road, and board a bus provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts, embarking on a guided tour of outdoor art displays at parks and other venues around town.

The pieces are replicas of famous artwork from the DIA’s collection — part of its popular Inside/Out program — and attendees will learn the stories behind each piece, the same way they would at the museum itself.

Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to reserve a spot by visiting facebook.com/MHArtsBoard, and clicking the signup link, or by calling the city manager’s office at (248) 583-0829.

The second event is “Bring Your Inside Artist Out: Art in the Park,” set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road. Participants will meet at the bandshell next to the shelter building, at the base of the sled hill behind Fire Station No. 1.

Here, artists of all ages and skill levels will join in a shared creative experience, making art with their own supplies or those provided. All mediums are welcome. The family-friendly event will feature a laidback atmosphere as people paint, draw, color and more.

Both events are being organized by the Madison Heights Arts Board. First conceived by Mayor Pro Tem Mark Bliss in 2017, the board has overseen outdoor murals at Civic Center Park, Rosie’s Park and Huffman Park, as well as a façade mural on the Madison Heights Public Library and several interactive sidewalk murals over the years.

In recent weeks, the board has hosted live performances on the grant-funded bandshell at Civic Center Park, part of its debut Madison Heights Summer Concert Series. So far, the concerts have featured the R&B group The Circle of Sound and the instrumental group Paul Parente Jazz. Upcoming performances include the pop-and-rock group Weekend ComeBack Aug. 13, and then Dr. Smith playing oldies and classic rock Aug. 27. All shows start at 7 p.m. and will move indoors to the Active Adult Center in the event of inclement weather.

Perhaps the most popular event by the Arts Board is Trail Tunes, the strolling outdoor music festival that will take place at Civic Center Park on Sept. 6. Created in the fall of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Trail Tunes was conceived as a way for people to connect in a safe, socially distanced manner at a time when most venues were closed.

Both the concerts and Trail Tunes serve as free ways to enjoy live music close to home. Likewise, the murals and upcoming programs make art more accessible, too.

“I think whenever you have a group of likeminded, energetic volunteers, you’re always going to get incredible, fresh new ideas and activities for the city,” Bliss said of the Arts Board.

For the DIA Inside/Out program, there are nearly a dozen pieces in all. The lineup this year includes the following:

• “Animals in a Landscape,” by Franz Marc, at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road.

• “Still Life: A Letter Rack,” by Edwart Collyer, at Gravel Park on South Barrington Street.

• “View of Le Crotoy from Upstream,” by Georges Pierre Seurat, at McGillivray Park, 1500 12 Mile Road.

• “Woman Supreme,” by Wadsworth Jarrell, at Edison Park, 27701 Hampden St.

• “Movement #27,” by Owusu-Ankomah, at Huffman Park, 400 W. Cowan Ave.

• “Postman Roulin,” by Vincent van Gogh, at Wildwood Park, 26476 Delton St.

• “Evocation of Butterflies,” by Odilon Redon, at Rosie’s Park, 1111 E. Farnum Ave.

• “Hard Ball III,” by Robert Moskowitz, at Silverleaf Park, 29500 Edward Ave.

• “Talking Oak,” by William Maw Egley, at Red Oaks Nature Center, 30300 Hales St.

• “Irises and Calla Lillies,” by Maria Oakey Dewing, at the Madison Heights Active Adult Center, 260 W. 13 Mile Road.

• “Reading the Story of Oenone,” by Francis Davis Millet, at the Madison Heights Public Library, 240 W. 13 Mile Road.

Organizers tried to place pieces in venues that fit their theme. “Hard Ball III,” for example, is located near where Little League Baseball plays at Silverleaf Park, while “Movement #27” is near the outdoor exercise equipment of the Fitness Court at Huffman Park.

“The DIA Inside/Out program brings world-class art into our neighborhoods, sparking spontaneous appreciation and cultural engagement,” said Mayor Roslyn Grafstein, in an email. “Last time the program came through, I made it a point to bike around the city to see all the pieces. It was a wonderful way to experience both art and our community.”