Art plays a prominent role in elevating any home

From left, Valeria Zozaya, Tony Roko, Laurie Tennant, Boswell and moderator Megan Swoyer talk to the public about art and its role in the home on June 6 at the Michigan Design Center.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published June 18, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — Art has always been an important part of the home. It’s not only a way to express the resident’s personality, but also a way to elevate spaces and rooms.

On June 6, the Michigan Design Center in Troy hosted a panel discussion among renowned artists called “The Artful Home.” The event, which kicked off the Michigan Design Center’s 2025 Art Walk, shared the artists’ perspectives on what to focus on when adding artwork to the home.

“I think that you should fall in love with the piece first. … You love that piece, and it triggers some emotion in you, and that’s why you should buy the piece,” artist Laurie Tennant said. “That is something that’s going to be with you that you really adore. … And you want people to see what’s inside of you.”

When adding art into the home, the location of the piece is important. Each piece is different, and it should be in a spot that allows the art to be admired, while also tying the room together. If it’s not located well, the goal of the work may not come to fruition.

“You have to be able to get far enough away from the work,” Tennant said. “You can have horizontal or vertical (pieces) but … I know with my work, it’s great to go up close to it, but you have to get back to appreciate the size of the piece.”

There’s also a common debate with pieces about whether to frame the work or not. Partially, it depends on the piece itself and the area where it’s going, but artist Tony Roko frames all his pieces for a reason.

“I had a mutual artist that I worked with and he just pulled me off to the side and said … ‘Always frame your work,’ and he talked about the subconscious importance of it,” Roko said. “I started framing my pieces and it made such a difference … because people could imagine it on a wall. It’s worked really well.”

It’s also important to remember that art is subjective and the home is the owner’s. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all format to how art looks in a home, and sometimes simplicity is the best option.

“I think it’s whatever balance is appealing to the eye, and not necessarily this mathematical balance that people try and use as a guideline,” Roko said. “For me, if it’s just pleasing to the eye, it makes for an easy space.”

The creator of any given piece is also trying to capture a feeling that a buyer wants in the buyer’s home, and if something triggers an emotion, then the artist has done their job.

“I really set off to create work with intent. … I really don’t think about where (the piece) is going to go,” artist Boswell said. “I think about what is going to make me happy as an artist, and I just like to create really impactful images.”

Perhaps most importantly, you want a piece that not only expresses how you feel, but is also something that can become a family heirloom. The value in a piece that triggers memories and emotion is priceless.

“If (the homeowner) thinks about the generations that (the piece) is going to go through, an original piece will add much more meaning to your space,” artist Valeria Zozaya said. “I think they should see it as more transcendent — something that is going to stay with them for life and something that will mean much, much more.”

Art is something that can turn a house into a home, and when adding pieces to a space, the goal should be to make the home special.

“Have you ever walked into a house with not very much art, and how does it make you feel?” panel moderator and artist Megan Swoyer asked. “It’s kind of like being on a street with no trees. … I think art actually warms up a home.”

To learn more about the Michigan Design Center and upcoming events throughout the year, visit michigandesign.com.

Advertisement