Armored vehicle purchase approved for Troy Police

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published August 7, 2025

TROY — During its meeting July 14, the Troy City Council unanimously approved the purchase of an armored rescue vehicle for the Troy Police Department’s Tactical Support Team.

The TST handles incidents like high-risk warrant services, barricaded subjects, hostage situations and civil disturbances, as well as preparing for and responding to any school-related mass casualty incidents.

The newly purchased vehicle — a Lenco BearCat G2 — will aid them in their work.

“The main mission for the Troy Police and TST is to protect human life and to ensure its officers are equipped with the most current and tactically sound equipment available,” read an agenda report from the July 14 meeting. “The absence of an armored rescue vehicle makes officers vulnerable in the event of a mass casualty-type incident. The addition of this vehicle would protect our first responders when used for these types of incidents.”

Troy Police Chief Joshua Jones said the vehicle would be used in high-stakes situations.

“It is designed with the specific goal to help law enforcement officers resolve the most challenging scenarios safely and efficiently,” Jones said. “Additionally, the proposed armored rescue vehicle will be configured for medical treatment and moderate fire-extinguishing use.”

The vehicle’s loadout also includes medical benches, trauma lighting, IV hooks and a fire hose nozzle. Similar vehicles have also been used to rescue residents in a variety of situations.

“...because of the Lenco BearCat G2’s extreme maneuverability and armor characteristics, it serves as an excellent tool to assist law enforcement with rescuing citizens that find themselves in harm’s way, (including) severe winter storms, tornadoes and other natural disasters such as the flood that occurred in Troy in 2014 when, unfortunately, no such vehicle was available for use and the Troy Police had to rely on Fire Department apparatus,” the report noted.

The city has used similar vehicles for community events, as well. This would likely continue as soon as this Lenco BearCat G2 vehicle is acquired, following an 18-month lead time.

“I remember the previous armored truck (would often appear) in the Halloween gathering with the kids,” said Troy City Councilmember Rebecca Chamberlain Creanga.

The vehicle is manufactured by Lenco Industries, Inc. of Pittsfield, Mass. The contract cost is estimated at roughly $426,100. The council also approved a budget amendment to the Police Department Drug Forfeiture Fund in the amount of $26,108 to offset the cost of the vehicle.

For more information, visit troymi.gov.