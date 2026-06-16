Aquatic center among the community updates at State of the City address

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published June 16, 2026

Southfield Mayor Ken Siver delivers the State of the City address on June 11 at Lear Corp. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

SOUTHFIELD — The first of two State of the City addresses, which covered a range of updates within Southfield, took place on June 11 at the Lear Corporation campus, located at 21557 Telegraph Road.

The theme of this year’s address was “Powering Southfield’s Future.” The address, given by Mayor Kenson Siver, covered updates on current initiatives and projects and future priorities of the city. The presentation lasted approximately an hour. The first address was a ticketed event, where the net proceeds went to benefit the Friends of the Southfield Public Arts.

A second address that was free to attend was to take place on June 17, after press time, at Southfield City Hall.

Some highlights of the address given June 11 included details on road projects, an update on the new University K-12 campus and an announcement of the upcoming new aquatic center.

“It’s been a great year in the city of Southfield,” Siver said. “We see great things proposed for more success, more projects and more progress.”

A total of $24.7 million has been spent on roadwork for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Work on water mains and sewers was done in conjunction with other road work.

The Southfield City Council approved plans for a new aquatic center at its committee of the whole meeting on June 8. The aquatic center will cost approximately $26 million and will be adjoined to the existing Southfield Sports Arena, located at 26000 Evergreen Drive. Expected features of the center are a lazy river, a wading pool, a slide, multipurpose rooms and locker rooms. The anticipated opening will occur in late 2027.

Pierre-Denise Gilliam said she attended the address to hear more about what is going on in the city. She said she was impressed by the upcoming changes throughout Southfield, and that she is excited to see how it turns out.

“I’ve lived here for over 30 years, so I have seen a lot of change,” she said. “I’m glad to know we have a new school coming, and I’m excited that we’ll have a new aquatic center.”

James Jackson, chief of staff at Southfield Public Schools, also attended the address. He said he appreciated that Southfield Public Schools was acknowledged in the address.

“I thought this was a great summary of all the things going on in the city,” Jackson said. “I appreciate the city’s partnership with Southfield Schools, and the acknowledgement of what we’re doing to deliver education.”

The groundbreaking for the new University Academy K-12 campus will take place on July 14.