Annual report shows sharp drop in crime in Grosse Pointe Park last year

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 7, 2026

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GROSSE POINTE PARK — Crime numbers took a double-digit dive last year in Grosse Pointe Park, according to the Park Department of Public Safety’s annual report for 2025 — a surprise even to Public Safety Director James Bostock.

“I had to do the numbers several times to make sure they were right,” Bostock said.

Index crimes — considered to be the more serious offenses — fell from 169 incidents in 2024 to 123 in 2025, while non-index crimes — the less serious offences — dropped from 73 incidents in 2024 to 65 in 2025. The total number of index and non-index crimes in 2025 was 188, well below 2024’s 242.

“You guys do tremendous work,” City Councilman Max Wiener said. “The numbers are really good.”

By comparison, there were 180 index crimes in 2023 and 179 in 2022, while there were 89 non-index crimes reported in 2023 and 57 in 2022.

“Proactive patrol is our primary function. … The boots on the ground did a fantastic job of deterring crime,” Bostock told the Park City Council during a Feb. 2 council meeting.

Among index crimes, in 2025, the Park saw a single armed robbery, no unarmed robberies, no aggravated assaults, three forcible sexual offenses, no arsons and no homicides. Categories that saw the biggest declines included motor vehicle theft, from 47 in 2024 to 34 in 2025, and larceny, from 107 in 2024 to 84 in 2025. Larceny is traditionally the most common index crime and includes someone entering locked or unlocked vehicles to steal valuables.

Of the 34 vehicle thefts in 2025, Bostock said that in 10 of these, key fobs were inside the vehicles. Even this, though, was an improvement; Bostock said people are getting the message not to leave keys in their vehicles, as this number was down from previous years.

“I think people are starting to get the picture — keep those key fobs in the kitchen drawer,” City Councilman Martin “Marty” McMillan said.

There was only one burglary/home invasion in 2025, down from 11 in 2024.

“Historically, I don’t think that’s ever happened (before),” Bostock said

Bostock said they’re using technology more and have expanded their drone program. In 2024, the Park received a drone from the nonprofit Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Foundation, and Bostock said it’s been “a great tool.”

In addition, training remains important.

“When we’re not patrolling, we’re training,” Bostock said.

He said that includes “doing something” every month with regard to fire training.

“We’ve got a great group here,” Bostock said of his officers and dispatchers. “I couldn’t be prouder to be their chief.”

Bostock thanked two local nonprofits for their contributions to the department. The Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Foundation’s donations enabled the department to outfit new officers in ballistic vests, along with allowing the department to acquire anti-choking devices and several mass-trauma first aid kits.

He also gave credit to the Grosse Pointes-Harper Woods Public Safety Foundation, which supplied the Park with five license-plate readers placed at key spots throughout the city.

The department lost several of its longtime members to retirement in 2025: Lt. Terry Hays, who was with the Park for 25 years, Detective Sgt. Jeremy Pittman, who was with the city for 17 years, Chief Dispatcher Josephine Hendrix, who spent 31 years with the department, officer Ryan Milroth, a 26-year veteran, and officer Ronald Loosvelt, a 22-year veteran.

Bostock said the department strives to improve all the time.

“There’s plenty of work to be done,” Bostock said.