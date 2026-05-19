Grosse Pointe Park’s top public safety officers lead by example

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published May 19, 2026

Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Director James Bostock, right, presents Lt. Colin Connaire, left, with his award for Supervisor of the Year during a Grosse Pointe Park City Council meeting. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE PARK — With an audience that included peers, residents, city officials and friends, officers from the Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department were honored publicly during a Feb. 2 Park City Council meeting.

Public Safety Department Director James Bostock recognized the 2025 Officer of the Year and Supervisor of the Year. The recipients were Jason Lockwood and Lt. Colin Connaire, respectively.

“These awards are chosen by a mix of their supervisors and their peers, so it’s quite an honor,” Bostock said.

Mayor Michele Hodges praised the “outstanding individuals” receiving these awards.

Lockwood, who started working in the Park in 2019, has previously won a lifesaving award and two department commendations. Bostock said he has a “passion for traffic enforcement” and led the department in arrests last year with 66. Lockwood is also an emergency medical technician.

Bostock shared a quote from one of Lockwood’s peers about why he deserved this award: “Jason’s work ethic strongly inspires new officers coming into the department as well as sets an example of how Grosse Pointe Park officers should aspire to be on a day-to-day basis. He consistently but quietly brings out the best in his fellow officers and leads by example. (He’s) always ready to go and willing to take on an assignment.”

Lockwood was on vacation and unable to receive his award during the presentation.

Bostock said the Supervisor of the Year award is given to someone “who has demonstrated consistent leadership and management skills and contributes to the success of the department and personnel.”

Connaire, who was a police officer in Detroit before joining the Park in 2003, brings experience, training and respect to his role as a lieutenant, a title he has held for the last nine years. He has a bachelor’s degree from Hope College and a law degree from the Wayne State University Law School.

Bostock said Connaire also has earned the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Award, which is given to people who successfully complete the FBI’s three leadership courses — in supervision, command and executive leadership — a total of 120 hours of training.

In addition, Connaire serves as the department’s police and fire training coordinator and is responsible for overseeing the department’s Law Enforcement Information Network and National Crime Information Center systems.

“Lieutenant, we are so very proud and so very grateful,” Hodges said. “Thank you for being a part of our team and guiding and leading.”

Officers on Connaire’s shift were on hand as well to see him receive his award.

“Colin instills in us (the desire) to be the best officers we can be every day that we come to work,” Sgt. Stephen Thiel said. “He fosters an environment of compassion, inclusivity and warmth. It is truly an honor to be able to be part of the shift with him. This is a very well-deserved and well-earned award, and we as a shift could not be more proud of Colin.”

While they weren’t part of the awards ceremony, two other members of the department are also recipients of awards for their work in 2025. Officer Jesse Lafriniere and dispatcher Rachel Young were both honored with a lifesaving award.