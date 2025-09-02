Annual race helps SOS support local families

The sixth annual Strides for SOS 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk will be held at Beverly Park at 9 a.m.

Photo provided by Andee Gorbatoff

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published September 2, 2025

Advertisement

BIRMINGHAM/ BEVERLY HILLS — In 2008, Schools Offer Support was started after five women in a coffee shop came up with a way to bring together parents and students to support their high school community.

At the time, it was known as Seaholm Offers Support — supporting Seaholm High School families — but in 2019, the organization went districtwide, which founder and co-president Lisa Corey said was always the goal.

SOS has a parent group and a student-led group within Birmingham Public Schools. The student-led group meets once a month and does community services such as raking leaves and making blankets for cancer patients.

In the 2024-2025 school year, SOS has received 63 requests for support and has provided over $30,000 to help local families pay for medical and utility bills, groceries, gas, child care and clothing. SOS also provided local families with non-perishable food bags to support them during school breaks, scholarships to graduating seniors through the Barbara and Sheldon Weisberg SOS Laptop Scholarship, and gift cards to help assist with holiday shopping.

“People don’t realize how much need is in our community,” Corey said.

SOS Co-President Amy Hochkammer added that there is still uncertainty on what federal or state programs will be available to students.

“We do anticipate that families will have as much need, if not more need, in this coming school year,” Hochkammer said.

SOS will be holding its primary fundraiser Sept. 14. The sixth annual Strides for SOS 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk will take place at Beverly Park, 18801 Beverly Road in Beverly Hills, beginning at 9 a.m.

The fee to participate in either race is $20 for anyone under 19 and $30 for people 19 or older.

Awards will be given to top runners, including a $50 Hanson’s gift card for the overall male and female winners of the 5K race.

More on the awards, registration and other race information can be found at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Birmingham/SOSMilesforMeals5kand 1MileRace. Visit schoolsoffersupport.org for more information on SOS.