Additional suspects arraigned in Macomb Township shooting

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published November 3, 2025

Rachard Huffman, 39, and Dawn Huffman, 44, both of Sterling Heights, were taken into custody on Nov. 1 and arraigned at the 41A District Court in Shelby Township on Nov. 3. Photos provided by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office announced Nov. 3 that two additional suspects had been charged in connection to the alleged attempted murder of a Macomb Township businessman in October.

Rachard Huffman, 39, and Dawn Huffman, 44, both of Sterling Heights, were taken into custody on Nov. 1 and arraigned at the 41A District Court in Shelby Township on Nov. 3. Rachard Huffman was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit embezzlement in an amount between $1,000 and $20,000. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Dawn Huffman was charged with embezzlement of $100,000 and a related conspiracy count. She faces up to 20-years in prison.

Rachard Huffman was given a $1,000,000 cash or surety bond with no 10% payment option. Dawn Huffman was given a $500,000 cash or surety bond, with no 10%. Both would be required to wear a GPS tether if released on bail.

Rachard Huffman has requested a court-appointed attorney and Dawn Huffman has chosen to retrain counsel, according to court records.

Jasan Delanta Martin, 32 of Eastpointe, who was previously arranged as the alleged attacker on one count of assault with intent to commit murder and various weapons charges, also now faces the additional charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Investigators said previously that a suspect, later identified as Martin, snuck onto the property of Eddie Jawad, on 24 Mile Road near Wellington Valley Drive, at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 14. The suspect fired seven shots at Jawad with a handgun at around 10:20 a.m and then fled in a black Ford Escape SUV bearing a license plate that investigators said was stolen.

Jawad, who runs over 20 gas stations in the metro Detroit area, had minor injuries from the incident.

Call Staff Writer Dean Vaglia at (586) 498-1043.