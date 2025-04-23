Additional defendants face trial in connection with alleged auto theft ring

Officers with the Troy Police Department along with several other Michigan police departments and auto theft groups assisted Michigan’s Focused Organized Retail Crime Enforcement team in the arrest of four members of an alleged criminal organization responsible for the thefts of hundreds of vehicles in southeast Michigan.

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published April 23, 2025

METRO DETROIT — Last May, the state’s Focused Organized Retail Crime Enforcement team — FORCE — arrested and charged six members of an alleged criminal organization responsible for the thefts of hundreds of vehicles in southeast Michigan.

They were allegedly responsible for the theft of over 400 vehicles that were worth approximately $8 million.

Four additional members of the alleged criminal organization have since been charged, with those individuals now set to face trial. They were arrested and arraigned Jan. 7.

Davonta Jones, 31, Donovan Tucker, 22, Davion Tucker, 21, and Timothy Bell, 23, all of Detroit, allegedly carried out thefts on more than a dozen occasions last year.

The Troy Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department Commercial Auto Theft Unit executed four arrest warrants Jan. 2 and seized a large quantity of electronic key fabs and cash.

Each defendant was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, which is a 20-year felony.

Davonta Jones and Donovan Tucker were also charged with eight counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Davion Tucker was additionally charged with seven counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Bell was additionally charged with 10 counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Jones, Donovan Tucker and Davion Tucker have a pretrial conference scheduled May 8, with a trial set to begin Aug. 4. They were arraigned in 19th District Court in Dearborn.

This past January, they were each given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

At press time, a trial date had not been set for Bell. He had a pretrial conference April 4.

He was arraigned in 1st District Court in Monroe.

Bell was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond in January.

The members of the alleged criminal organization are suspected of using counter surveillance to steal vehicles quickly and efficiently, allegedly using violence and ramming security vehicles if confronted.

The Troy Police Department, which has been investigating the alleged crime ring since August 2023, partnered with the FORCE team in early 2024.

The investigation has also been aided by the efforts of local police agencies, including the municipal police departments of Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield Township, Canton, Dearborn, Detroit, Eastpointe, Farmington Hills, Lansing, Livonia, Novi, Roseville, Royal Oak, Southfield, Sterling Heights, Walled Lake and Warren.

The Oakland County Auto Theft Group and the Macomb County Auto Theft Unit were also credited with playing a role in the investigation.

“We are very proud of our Special Investigations Unit and Detectives who continue to work tirelessly on this case,” Troy Police Department Sgt. Benjamin Hancock stated via email. “We are thankful for our positive relationship with the Michigan Attorney General’s office to assist in apprehending these suspects, getting them off the streets. This is just one of many examples of a great collaborative effort between many Law Enforcement agencies.”

Officials allege that the crime ring targeted new vehicle storage lots, car dealerships, parking lots, and individual residences. Stolen vehicles can be sold significantly below market value on the black market to buyers seeking unregistered vehicles.

“I am pleased to see this case proceed in court thanks to the efforts of the FORCE Team and more than a dozen law enforcement agencies across metro Detroit,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated via a press release. “Sophisticated auto theft rings threaten the safety and well-being of our communities, and I will continue to work with our partners to dismantle these violent and prolific criminal organizations throughout Michigan.”

At press time, Bell’s attorney, Thomas Ruddy, Jones’ attorney, Randall P. Upshaw, Davion Tucker’s attorney, Robert F. Kinney III, and Donovan Tucker’s attorney, Matthew H. Forrest, had not responded to an opportunity to provide comment.