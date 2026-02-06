Additional charges filed in crime spree case

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published February 6, 2026

Joel Masching

MOUNT CLEMENS — Narcotics charges have been added to the long list of allegations against a Clinton Township man on trial for a series of crimes, including an alleged felonis assault, that occurred in mid-January.

On Jan. 29, Judge Joseph Boedeker of the 39th District Court in Roseville and Magistrate Ryan Zemke of the 41B District Court in Clinton Township arraigned Joel Masching, 53, on a variety of drug possession charges, the most serious of which is punishable by up to four years in prison. He was also charged as a habitual offender in that case. For these charges, Masching was assigned a combined $105,000 personal bond on top of a $200,000 cash/surety bond set by Judge Suzanne Faunce of the 37th District Court in Warren on Jan. 20. The $200,000 bond, which has been paid, requires Masching to wear a GPS tether and not use any controlled substances under subject of testing, and not have contact with the victim in the original case.

It is alleged that on Jan. 11, Masching assaulted a woman, broke into her home, assaulted her again and fled before police were called. The woman reported to police on Jan. 16 that Masching was repeatedly calling her and driving across her lawn. Police located Masching at 10 Mile Road and Schoenherr Road in Warren, where Masching allegedly fled and led police on a chase that was terminated near Nine Mile Road and Interstate 94.

Police again located Masching on Jan. 18 at 11 Mile Road and Schoenherr Road in Warren, where they attempted to box in his vehicle. Masching allegedly ran into the police vehicles and forced an officer to move to avoid being hit by his car. That led police on a chase into Detroit, where Masching allegedly disobeyed traffic signals, drove the wrong way on Conner Avenue and crashed into vehicles on an I-94 access ramp. A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed drugs and materials consistent with narcotics distribution.

Masching was arraigned in Faunce’s courtroom on Jan. 20 where he now faces a list of charges including delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/ecstasy, cocaine, heroin or other narcotics), home invasion, fleeing and eluding, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, and domestic violence (second offense). He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the charges included in that case file.

Masching’s attorney, James Bowden, was unable to provide comments before press time.

Masching has probable cause conferences scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25 before Judge Alyia Marie Hakim of the 39th District Court in Roseville; at 8:45 a.m. March 3 before Judge Michael Chupa of the 37th District Court in Warren; and at 1 p.m. March 3 before Judge Carrie Lynn Fuca of the 41B District Court in Clinton Township.

“These allegations are serious and involved conduct that threatened public safety,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office. “Our office worked with multiple law enforcement agencies to bring appropriate charges based on the evidence. We are prepared to move forward and will prosecute these cases diligently, guided by the facts, the law and our duty to seek justice for the victims and the public.”