Additional arrest made in auto theft ring investigation

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 14, 2025

Gray

TROY — The Troy Police Department Special Investigations Unit, in partnership with Macomb County Auto Theft Squad, recently announced the additional arrest and arraignment of 23-year-old Jordan Tyler Gray. His arrest is tied to an ongoing investigation into an organized auto theft ring operating around and beyond the southeast Michigan area.

Previously, in May 2024, the state’s Focused Organized Retail Crime Enforcement team had arrested and charged six members of this alleged crime ring for the theft of over 400 vehicles in southeast Michigan, which were approximately worth $8 million. This included the arrests of 21-year-old Kevin Lamont Stevenson Jr. from Detroit, 25-year-old Joseph David Doyle from Onsted, 20-year-old Braylen Jeese Green from Wixom, 20-year-old Dejhon Trevon Bush from Detroit, 18-year-old Zamarr Terrell Johnson from Troy and 21-year-old Desmond Maurice Wilson from Detroit.

In January 2025, Detroit residents including 31-year-old Davonta Jones, Donovan Tucker, 21-year-old Davion Tucker and 23-year-old Timothy Bell were arrested after carrying out thefts on more than a dozen occasions over the last year.

The investigation of these thefts by Troy Police Department officers and FORCE had been aided by the efforts of other local police agencies across metro Detroit.

“The Special Investigations Unit is comprised of officers from the Auburn Hills Police Department, Birmingham Police Department, Bloomfield Township Police Department, Royal Oak Police Department, and Troy Police Department,” a press release from the Troy Police Department states. “These Investigators work together in a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional unit that investigates criminal activity impacting the region.”

On April 14, detectives arrested Gray, who is identified as one of the primary suspects in this extensive operation.

“Over the course of several months, investigators connected Gray to dozens of motor vehicle thefts, with thefts occurring from the west side of Michigan extending as far as Massachusetts,” a press release from the Troy Police Department states. “Investigators utilized social media evidence, phone tracking and mapping, and surveillance of Gray to establish his involvement.”

On the day of Gray’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at Gray’s residence which later yielded key evidence, including numerous key fobs, a significant amount of cash, and a stolen Glock switch, further tying him to the criminal operation.

Charges for Conducting a Criminal Enterprise were authorized through the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and, following his arrest, Gray was arraigned on April 15 in the 37th District Court. Judge John Chmura set a $1 million bond and ordered to wear a steel GPS tether if released.

Gray was scheduled for a probable cause conference on May 13 in district court. His attorney Randy C. Rodnick did not respond for comment at press time.

