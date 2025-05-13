Adaptive yoga brings community to those with multiple sclerosis

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 13, 2025

Founder and Director of Yoga Moves MS Mindy Eisenberg teaches an adaptive yoga class. Photo provided by Karen Couf-Cohen

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Kathy Willoughby, a Bloomfield Hills resident, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 30 years ago. Six years ago, she discovered the benefits of yoga with the help of Yoga Moves MS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

At Yoga Moves MS, anyone with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or other neuromuscular disorders is offered free adaptive yoga. The organization has been around for 20 years.

Willoughby said that when her neurologist assistant told her about adaptive yoga, she was nervous to try it, at first.

“I was afraid there was no way I was going to be able to do it, not realizing the impact that adaptive yoga could have.”

She praised the support she received from the teachers at Yoga Moves MS.

“They work with you depending on what your ability is, and they work with you to make sure that you’re safe,” Willoughby said. “You can do it from a chair; you can do it from the standing position, but it’s all adaptive, and you do the best you can.”

“As somebody with MS, you don’t know day by day how you’re going to feel. You don’t know, sometimes, hour by hour,” Willoughby said.

However, with the help of the teachers, they are able to adapt the yoga moves based on how a student is feeling each day.

Willoughby said the support and encouragement from the teachers and other students keep her coming back.

She attends classes in person at least once a week. Even though classes are offered online, she said she enjoys going in person because she enjoys laughing with her peers.

Mindy Eisenberg, the founder and director of Yoga Moves MS, said that not only has yoga shown to be beneficial to students, but the community aspect that Yoga Moves MS has built has been very impactful.

Eisenberg shared that when her mother was diagnosed with MS, she was isolated and did not have a support system like this. She explained that when someone is diagnosed with a chronic condition, sometimes they can end up losing parts of their network.

“To know that you can come regularly and count on a group of people who support you in this way is so vital,” Eisenberg said.

Holistic Health and Wellness Forum

On May 21, they are holding a Holistic Health and Wellness Forum for MS that is free for all and will discuss the topic of navigating intimacy and sexuality with MS. A range of speakers will be presenting on this important topic.

Anyone with any neurological condition is welcome to attend as they may benefit from the presentations. It will be held at The MINT, 27000 Evergreen Road, in Lathrup Village. For more information on Yoga Moves MS and the event, visit yogamovesanybody.org.