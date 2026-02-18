Adaptative basketball program produces good sports

The Sterling Heights Lancers, in red, traveled on Feb. 12 to the Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe building in Roseville to face the RARE Penguins, in blue, in the Adaptive Basketball League.

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published February 18, 2026

RARE Penguins basketball player Ian Roy, right, goes for a basket as Sterling Heights Lancer David Zwolinski, left, looks on.

ROSEVILLE — If you were going to assemble your own basketball league, you’d want to find players who are willing to practice hard, show their team spirit and follow the rules of the game.

The star athletes would be dedicated to the sport, put their best athleticism forward and give their teammates the support needed for the game to be a slam dunk. Bringing in dedicated coaches to mentor the teams is an added bonus.

All of the above could easily describe the Adaptive Basketball League at the Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe in Roseville. The program is open to adults and teenagers ages 13 and older with special needs. On the court they are known as the RARE Penguins.

The Penguins are part of North East Adaptive Recreation, which includes teenagers and adults with special needs who play through Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation; the Shelby Township Parks, Recreation and Maintenance Department; and the Rochester Avon Recreation Authority. All skill levels are welcome.

“We’ve won a lot of games lately,” Penguins eighth grader Mason Baerman said. “We’re making good shots and winning this season. I like making shots.”

On Feb. 12, the RARE Penguins — in blue — took on the Sterling Heights Lancers — in red — at the RARE building. The Lancers coaches are Chet Stefankiewicz, Max Davis and Abby Leach.

“Move it around. Pass it,” Stefankiewicz encouraged the players from courtside. “Shoot it. Good job.”

Family and friends cheered on their favorite teams. The final score was Penguins 40, Lancers 20.

“It’s going great this season. They have built a lot of friendships with each other,” said RARE Assistant Director and Penguins coach Sara Frederick. “Working with special needs brings me so much joy. It’s such an honor. I truly appreciate the time I get with them.”

Other RARE coaches are Jessica Guerra, Michael Lipinski and “Coach Dom."

“The sportsmanship and spirits of the players just cheer you up,” said Lipinski, who also is the RARE referee. “Everyone is here to have fun and learn about basketball.”

When the game ended, Penguins team member Ian Roy gave Lipinski a hug.

“They did a good job,” Roy said of his teammates. “I like to be with my friends and my coaches. Just try your best.”

Because there were so many star players (60) in Sterling Heights and some had more experience, two leagues were created. The change made a positive difference.

“I think the players are having a better time and a successful season,” Sterling Heights Adaptive Recreation Supervisor Becca Lynn said.

North East Adaptive Recreation also includes the Shelby Pistons 1, the Shelby Pistons 2, and the RARA All-Stars.

There are many adaptive programs at RARE, including crafts, yoga, a social game club and art. Frederick said the most popular event is “Melody Mondays,” which is a monthly karaoke activity held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. The next two dates are March 30 and April 27. The event is free, and preregistration is required at rare-mi.org. For more information on programs, call (586) 445-5480.

The adaptive programs in Sterling Heights include softball, yoga, a Diner’s Club, archery, dances and more. For more information, call (586) 446-2700 or go to myshpr.net.



