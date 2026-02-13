Civic lots will no longer be free parking starting Feb. 16

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published February 13, 2026

This trial parking meter was placed at Royal Oak City Hall in December. File photo provided by Judy Davids

ROYAL OAK — The city of Royal Oak announced via Facebook that starting on Feb. 16, the City’s civic complex parking lots will join the new ParkMobile system and become paid lots.

These lots include those adjacent to City Hall, the Police Department, the 44th District Court and the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

“We know, paying for parking isn’t anyone’s favorite thing — but enforcing these lots was always the plan. It eliminates misuse of the lots and keeps them open for the people the spaces are intended for: our visitors!” the Facebook post written by Karen Sokol said.

The post also says that parking for City Commission meetings will still be free, to ensure that people are still able to participate in city government. The parking in those lots will be free 6 p.m. to the end of the night during all “Commission Mondays.”

Parking during the Saturday farmers market hours will also continue to be free, according to the post. The lots will not be paid lots before 2 p.m. those days.

Free parking for the first two hours is also still available at the 11 Mile parking garage, located across from Centennial Commons.

The city also opened up the comments for people to ask whatever questions they might have.

Royal Oak Fact Finders Facebook page asked if parking is free during Planning Commission and Zoning Board meetings, and during voting.

“The city has so many board and commission meetings, it wouldn't be feasible to manage free parking for all of them. The City Commission will be the only meeting with free lot parking; however, remember that 2-hour free parking is available just across the park in the 11 Mile garage,” Sokol said. “Election Day parking will be free. For training and other business at the city offices, see the answer to the first question.”

Karen Lynn Schwarz Davis commented that she thinks everyone should have free access to official city services and locations.

“Are you charging city employees to park in those same lots? Those of us with limited mobility are penalized when we have to walk/move any distance to find a pay station,” she said in her comment. “Going to the ‘free’ parking in city lots is meaningless when that option is far away from the city building we need to access. The decision to enforce payment is not a good one.”

Sokol replied saying that city staff will be subjected to the same rules, and employees will be parking in the 11 Mile garage starting on Feb. 16.

“If they want to park in the civic lot, they will have to pay as well,” Sokol said.

Janice Wagman asked if the city is going to install more pay stations to “make it more accessible for the handicapped to pay and still use the ramps? The current configuration negates the goals of handicapped parking,”

“The locations of the pay stations aren't expected to move. Remember that payment through the ParkMobile app is super easy and doesn’t require a visit to a pay station. Handicapped drivers who are limited in their ability to reach or access parking meters may also apply for a yellow placard from the State that grants free parking,” Sokol replied.

Sokol also added a link to where people can apply for a yellow placard.

For more information on the new parking system, visit romi.gov/1553/Parking-in-Downtown-Royal-Oak.





