A REAL ID will soon be required for domestic air travel

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published April 21, 2025

Starting May 7, a REAL ID or REAL ID-compliant documents will be required to board a domestic flight in the United States. Photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration

According to Transportation Security Administration officials, an Enhanced Driver’s License is REAL ID-compliant. Image provided by the Transportation Security Administration

METRO DETROIT — Starting May 7, in order to board a domestic flight within the United States, a REAL ID or a compliant document will be required. C and G Newspapers recently explored some of the pertinent facts.

Why

Requiring that passengers have a REAL ID is based on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission, according to Jessica Mayle, who is the regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

“Identity verification is such an important part of TSA’s mission, knowing who is going through the checkpoints,” Mayle said. “With 50 states issuing 50 different (driver’s) licenses, we wanted one baseline set of security standards, so we knew that all (driver’s) licenses issued from any state met minimum security protocols.”

Who

According to the Transportation Security Administration’s website, only adults 18 and older are required to have a REAL ID when boarding a plane traveling within the United States. Passengers are encouraged to check with airlines about specific ID requirements for children, according to the site.

What

A REAL ID is a driver’s license that has an image of the state of ID holders, with a star in the middle. An Enhanced Driver’s License is automatically REAL-ID compliant, whether or not it displays the star, according to the Michigan Department of State website.

A REAL ID, or compliant documents, will also be required for entrance into some federal buildings.

For a list of other compliant documents, visit www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

When

Although May 7 is the date when the REAL ID requirement begins, Secretary of State offices will continue to issue REAL IDs moving forward, according to Mayle.

“Maybe you’re not traveling until June or July,” Mayle said. “That gives you a little more time.”

How

To schedule an appointment at a local Secretary of State office, call (888) 767-6424 or visit https://dsvsesvc.sos.state.mi.us/TAP/_/.

The documents that are needed at an appointment include a driver’s license or state ID card, a birth certificate with a raised seal of stamp issued by a governmental agency, a valid unexpired U.S. passport or an approved citizenship or legal presence document.

According to the Secretary of State Michigan website, faxes or photocopies of these documents won’t be accepted.

Married women who have taken their husband’s last name should bring a marriage license or other supporting documentation to verify the name change, according to Mayle.

Sarah Webb is currently gathering the required documents for herself, along with helping her clients navigate the new requirements.

Webb is a certified dementia practitioner and care partner.

Although some effort is required to get a REAL ID, from her perspective, going to the Secretary of State is more convenient than it used to be.

“It is so much easier now that you can make appointments at the Secretary of State, rather than wait in line for an indefinite time,” Webb said.

Andy Howell owns a travel agency in Farmington Hills. He shared that only one client has asked about a REAL ID.

“Most of the people I deal with already have the REAL ID,” Howell said.

Howell advised his client as to what documents to take to take to a Secretary of State appointment.



Other tips

Although domestic travelers may still be able to board a plane without a REAL ID, according to Mayle, those who don’t have one can expect delays, as they may have to sign identity-verifying documents.

According to Mayle, the TSA recommends arriving two hours before a domestic flight when domestic travelers have a REAL ID or REAL ID-compliant documents. However, more time should be factored into travel plans when they don’t have those documents.

“(The) TSA is going to take a phased enforcement approach, but we don’t really know what that’s going to look like,” Mayle said. “It’s just important you take care of this before any trips you have planned after May 7. … This is something you need to get done sooner rather than later.”