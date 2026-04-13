46th Judicial District Court announces amnesty program

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published April 13, 2026

File photo by Deb Jacques

SOUTHFIELD — The 46th Judicial District Court will conduct an amnesty program through May 1.

The program, which officially started April 6, will provide individuals with delinquent cases the opportunity to pay for eligible traffic and misdemeanor violations without late fees and warrant fees.

This is the first time since 2017 that the court is doing an amnesty program. Susan DeCoster, 46th Judicial District Court traffic and criminal supervisor, said this year the court was able to fully organize the staffing for the program.

DeCoster said April 13 that it was too early to say regarding the success of the amnesty program, as it had been only one full week and a full report had not been run. However, she said many people had inquired about the program since it was announced.

DeCoster reiterated that the amnesty program is only for cases with the 46th Judicial District Court. The court serves Southfield, Lathrup Village, Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms, Franklin and Southfield Township.

“There is a misconception that all the courts in Michigan are connected, and we have received some calls from people with tickets from other courts,” she said. “This amnesty program is only for tickets issued through the 46th Judicial District Court.”

DeCoster said that depending on the success of the amnesty program, the 46th Judicial District Court might do it again this year.

The program is designed to assist people in clearing old tickets and warrants without fear of arrest or additional financial penalties. DeCoster said there is no limit to the number of tickets that a person may pay through the amnesty program.

The amnesty program is intended to allow the court to reduce its backlog of cases without the need for additional resources.

The 46th Judicial District Court said it is committed to collecting outstanding fines, fees and costs. After the amnesty program ends on May 1, the court will continue with standard collection efforts on outstanding balances.

People interested in participating in the amnesty program should note that all payments must be made in person at the 46th Judicial District Court, located at 26000 Evergreen Road in Southfield. The program is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 1. People should be aware that the court is closed from noon to 1 p.m. daily.

Payments made in cash, credit or certified funds will be accepted. Payment plans are not available. Tickets must be paid in full.

Felony matters are not eligible for the amnesty program.

More information on the amnesty program can be found by calling (248) 796-5860 or by visiting 46thdistrictcourt.com.



