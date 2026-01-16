19-year-old who threatened Cousino student faces charges

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published January 16, 2026 | Updated January 16, 2026 4:00pm

Demarcus Desean Green-Todd

WARREN — A 19-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened a Cousino High School student with an air gun Jan. 12.

On Jan. 15, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a press release to announce charges were brought against Demarcus Desean Green-Todd after he allegedly threatened a student Monday with a pneumatic gun. Cousino is part of the Warren Consolidated Schools district.

The press release states Green-Todd approached the student victim in the hallway of the athletic department. It is alleged Green-Todd and an accomplice pushed the student into a corner near the men’s bathroom.

Green-Todd allegedly then pulled out a pneumatic gun, which appeared to be a real handgun, and then pressed the barrel of the gun into the stomach of the student victim. A pneumatic gun is a firearm-like device that uses compressed air to propel a projectile.

The press release states video footage from the school captured the altercation. Green-Todd was later apprehended and admitted to the assault.

According to Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent John Bernia, Green-Todd currently does not attend school in the district but was a Cousino student for one semester during the 2024-25 school year. He also said that a student not involved in the incident inadvertently opened the door that allowed Green-Todd into the school.

The Warren Police investigated the incident, and the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Green-Todd with making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against school, school employees, or students with intent, a felony punishable up to 10 years in prison; carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, a five-year felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony; assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor; and trespassing, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

According to Bernia, the incident occurred after school hours around 2:45 p.m. No other students were involved in the incident. The victim was not injured and returned to school.

Cousino Principal Andre Buford sent a letter to school parents Jan. 13 to make them aware of what happened. While the release from Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office indicates there was one accomplice, Buford’s letter states the student was threatened by three individuals, including Green-Todd. According to the letter, the other two students involved in the incident “will be subject to discipline consistent with our Student Code of Conduct.”

On Jan. 14, Green-Todd was arraigned in the 37th District Court before Judge John Chmura, who set bond at $25,000 cash/surety. Green-Todd was remanded into custody with the conditions that if bond is posted, he is prohibited from going to any Warren Consolidated Schools property, that he cannot carry any weapons, and that he shall not have any contact with the victim.

According to court records, Green-Todd asked for a court-appointed lawyer through the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission.

A probable cause conference for Green-Todd is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Jan. 27 before 37th District Court Judge Michael Chupa.

School officials were thankful for how the Warren Police Department handled the situation.

“We appreciate the partnership provided by the Warren Police Department, and their efficient response time, from the initial incident at 2:45 p.m. to the report at 5 p.m. and the coordinated resolution communicated to the community by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, reflects exceptional collaboration and service,” Bernia said.

