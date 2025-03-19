10 Mile Road construction set to begin

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published March 19, 2025

Center Line City Manager Dennis Champine announced at a March 3 Center Line City Council meeting that Haney’s Family Restaurant is changing ownership. Photo by Nick Powers

CENTER LINE — An extensive update to 10 Mile Road was set to begin March 15.

At Center Line’s City Council meeting on March 3, City Manager Dennis Champine gave an update after attending a pre-construction meeting with the Macomb County Department of Roads.

“Our section of 10 Mile Road is being rebuilt, and concrete is being put in place of what is now an asphalt surface,” Champine said. “The only section that is going to be resurfaced is the section in Warren from Mound to Ryan.”

The project does include a complete replacement of all storm sewers and sanitary lines under 10 Mile Road. This will be the first phase of the project. The second phase will be the more extensive construction that will last from the spring to the fall.

At the close of the March 3 meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Moeller estimated the 10 Mile Road construction would be wrapped up by the end of November.

“Everyone, take your patience pill this summer as 10 Mile will be torn up and rebuilt so we don’t have to deal with all the potholes we deal with in the winter and spring,” Moeller said.

The project spans 10 Mile from Ryan Road to Lorraine Avenue, cutting through both Warren and Center Line.

Champine previously said the price tag for the project is about $16 million. Of that total amount, $10 million will be spent on the chunk of 10 Mile within Center Line and the remaining $6 million will be on Warren’s end. Center Line is chipping in $2 million for the project. The water main replacements along the roads have been completed, according to Champine.

“It’s a big project. It’s going to be a huge inconvenience,” Champine said.

Rising Stars Foundation to take over Haney’s

Rising Stars Academy is taking over Haney’s Family Restaurant.

Champine announced the purchase near the close of the March 3 meeting.

“Mr. Haney has decided to retire and enjoy his retirement,” Champine said. “Rising Stars Academy is (the) purchaser of record and, as they pointed out early on in this meeting, they are not intending on changing much. It is their intent to run the restaurant just as (it) has been throughout all of the years that the Haney family has owned the restaurant.”

Rising Stars Academy also runs Gather + Grounds in Center Line and has locations in Richmond and Ferndale. The academy provides job training for young adults 18-26 with special needs and provides them with a certificate upon completion. Gather + Grounds gives RSA students onsite training.

Earlier in the meeting, Gather + Grounds was named council’s Business of the Month.

“You guys are a blessing to our community,” Moeller said.

DPS handgun sights updated

Council unanimously approved the purchase of new handguns for Center Line’s Public Safety Department at its March 3 meeting.

Center Line Mayor Bob Binson was excused from the session.

The purchase was needed to update sights on the guns to have red dot sights from the standard metal ones. The current guns could be retrofitted with the new sights, but Champine said the department would be better off in the long run just getting new weapons. The old weapons the department has would be used as trade-ins for the new guns.

“This optic allows the officer to get on target faster, stay on target for follow-up shots and is proven to make officers more accurate shooters,” Champine said.

Acme Sports will be providing the new weapons at a cost not to exceed $16,015. They had the lowest out of the three bids the city entertained.

“In the long run we’re better off purchasing a new gun than trying to retrofit the guns,” Champine said.