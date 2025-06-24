Young Swiss musicians to perform for community

Rhine Talents — a concert band made of student musicians from Switzerland — will perform at Brownell Middle School thanks to a relationship between Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp and the Grosse Pointe Public School System.

Photo provided by Libby Robinson

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 24, 2025

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — The community is invited to see a performance by up-and-coming international talents — and the price of admission couldn’t be more appealing.

The concert band Rhine Talents — made up of high school and college-age musicians from Switzerland — will be playing a free show at 7 p.m. July 9 in the Brownell Middle School auditorium. The concert is part of an exchange program organized by the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in Twin Lake, Michigan.

This is the first time the band — which has 65 members — will be performing in the Pointes, although they have played concerts in other Michigan cities, said Libby Robinson, a parent volunteer who is chairing the visit by the students.

“I’m finding homes for them while they’re here,” Robinson said of the musicians, who will be in the Pointes for three nights before heading to their next stop in Michigan.

James Gross, music department chair for the Grosse Pointe Public School System, said this concert is made possible by the district’s connection with the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. He said Rhine Talents will be spending a month touring the Midwest.

“There is a long association between the Grosse Pointe Public School System and the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, where hundreds (if not over a thousand) GPPSS students have spent a summer as a music, art, or drama camper,” Gross said by text.

Gross said former Grosse Pointe South High School Orchestra Director Russ Reed and former Grosse Pointe North High School Band Director Dave Cleveland taught at Blue Lake.

“Each year BLFAC visits our schools and offers summer scholarships to our students,” Gross said via text.

Once students attend BLFAC, Gross said, they can audition for their international program, where they spend a month in Europe participating in one of the camp’s bands, choir or orchestra.

“Learning about another way of life, expanding one’s perspective, enhanced appreciation of history, and a broader world view are all benefits received from participants, families, and students,” Gross wrote in a text.

Robinson said they’re looking forward to introducing the musicians to the Pointes and Detroit. Their stay will include a picnic at Pier Park in Grosse Pointe Farms.

“Many of them have never been to the United States before,” Robinson said.

The Swiss student musicians are ages 14 to 24, Robinson said.

“They’ve welcomed our kids here (to Europe), and now we’re welcoming them,” Robinson said.

She said the concert should be a great event for local residents of all ages. No reservations or tickets are needed.

“It’s (going to be) an amazing night out,” Robinson said.

Brownell Middle School is located at 260 Chalfonte Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms.