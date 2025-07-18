Words paint a picture at Farmington Hills exhibit

Karla Aren, host of the exhibit, said the event garners a lot of local interest.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published July 18, 2025

Longtime writer Lynn Fernandez reads her work at Farmington Hills’ inaugural Literary Art Exhibit. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FARMINGTON HILLS — Words and art combined during Farmington Hill’s inaugural Literary Art Exhibit at Farmington Hills City Hall June 25.

The writers wrote and read aloud their original literary pieces while standing next to the visual art that inspired their words. The art is exhibited throughout City Hall.

“The city of Farmington Hills really treasures the arts,” said Karla Aren, artist liaison and host of the event. “When we moved into this newer building and it was expanded, there was a possibility of buying art … from one place, but we decided we wanted to have art from our citizens, so there was a call for art. We got a lot of Farmington Hills residents who were really into art.”

The city kept collecting more art. Every two years, there is a call for artists to display their work at City Hall and the Farmington Hills Community Center, also known as The Hawk. If the piece is sold, the artist gets 100% of the proceeds but is asked to keep their work on display for the duration of the two-year period.

The Farmington Area Arts Commission, which is comprised of Farmington and Farmington Hills residents, was looking for ways to get literary art involved.

“This is a new component. The literary art is new for the public arts program, and we just want to get more people involved to shine a light on our writers in the community,” Aren said.

Lynn Fernandez, who has been writing since she was child, wrote and read a poem titled, “Frozen Memory.” It was inspired by artist Pamela Alexander’s painting “Dancing on Ice.”

“I think writing is painting with words, so it combines beautifully,” Fernandez said.

Growing up in Michigan inspired Fernandez.

“When I looked at this, all I could see was an ice pond,” she said. “In my family, when you’re 2 years old, you put on a pair of blades.”

She wrote about her memory of skating on an ice pond as a child.

“Ice shavings in a whirl. Arms pulled in tight, perfecting my twirl,” an excerpt reads. “Long hair flying back, cold wind on my face. Strength in all my limbs gliding with grace. That skater is still within me when lakes’ waters freeze, she performs effortlessly.”

Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich was delighted with attendance at the event and the city’s commitment to the arts.

“What is really special in our city is we truly believe in art. This (City) Council has been working really hard to incorporate public art into more and more of what we’re going to be seeing in our city,” Rich said.

