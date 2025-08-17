Woodward Dream Cruise wraps up 30th year

A giant shopping cart drives down Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak during the Dream Cruise.

Photos by Erin Sanchez

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published August 17, 2025

A motorcyclist rides on Woodward Avenue during the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Cayden Beaulieu, 12, of Windsor, Ontario, holds up signs for cars along Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak.

This “Sea-burban” flies the Jolly Roger on Woodward.

A customized Chevy Suburban cruises down Woodward Avenue Aug. 16.

ROYAL OAK — The Woodward Dream Cruise wrapped up its 30th anniversary with a great turnout on Aug. 16.

Since the cruise's inception in 1995, it has grown into one of North America’s largest one-day automotive events, according to woodwarddreamcruise.com, which states that classic cars travel from around the globe to be on Woodward during the cruise.

The Woodward Dream Cruise started as a fundraising effort put forth by Nelson House and a handful of volunteers to raise money for a children’s soccer field in Ferndale.

According to the Detroit Historical Society, the event was intended to be one day and was expected to draw 30,000 spectators; instead, 250,000 people showed up on the day of the cruise.

Fast forward to today, and the cruise pays tribute to the cars of the 1950s and ’60s and other eras, attracting nearly 1.5 million people a year to Woodward Avenue. More than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom cars, collector cars and special-interest vehicles drive down the iconic roadway.

Richard Hendrix, of Roseville, said that he has been a cruisegoer since its inception in 1995. Hendrix’s friend brought along a classic cherry red Chevrolet Impala to the show.

“I used to cruise Gratiot back in the day because that was my hangout. I enjoy coming here with friends,” he said. “I think I have only missed the Woodward Dream Cruise maybe five times.”

Missing the cruise only a handful of times is the trend for people around the metro Detroit area who are into car culture.

“I’ve enjoyed it since the very beginning, I think I’ve missed one of all 30 years,” Royal Oak resident Ted Page said. “I enjoy it more when there’s people coming from out of town that come to take it in. I was really into it for a few years, but now I kind of tolerate it. I love to go down there for a few minutes and that’s about it.”

During the cruise you can find a plethora of volunteers who give up their time to park cars, direct traffic, and keep the event fun and safe.

Volunteers can be seen at the Performance Park Classic Car Show, which took place at Memorial Park at 13 Mile Road and Woodward.

Jim Pierce, the commander of the Royal Canadian Legion Maple Leaf Post 84, was helping to park cars on 12 Mile Road. The Royal Canadian Legion Maple Leaf Post 84 members volunteer to park cars to raise funds for their organization during the cruise.

“We’ve been doing this for three years. It’s become one of our biggest fundraisers. All the money we raise goes to help veterans locally,” Pierce said. “The turnout was better than last year when there was a threat of rain for most of the day.”

For more information on the Woodward Dream Cruise, visit woodwarddreamcruise.com.



