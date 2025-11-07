It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the big screen

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published November 7, 2025

Get some popcorn ready. The holiday edition of MJR’s repertory program, Big Screen Rewind, is bringing a number of Christmas movies to the big screen this holiday season. Photo by Maria Allard

METRO DETROIT — Whether it’s a romantic comedy or a story that brings feelings of nostalgia, most people have a favorite holiday movie they watch every year that puts them in the Christmas spirit.

Several of those classics will jingle all the way to the big screen this Christmas season through the holiday edition of MJR’s repertory program, Big Screen Rewind.

MJR theaters across metro Detroit will show a number of holiday favorites until Christmas Day, Dec. 25. All movies are $5 a ticket per person, and several theaters will have different showings each day.

“There’s something truly special about seeing these holiday classics the way they were meant to be seen — on the big screen, surrounded by family and friends,” Director of Marketing for MJR Theatres Anthony Taylor said in a prepared statement. “Whether it’s your first time or your 50th, these films bring people together and create lasting memories.”

The first movie to kick off the Big Screen Rewind was the animated 2018 release of “The Grinch” from Nov. 1-6.

On Nov. 4, Breia Willis, of Harper Woods, brought her three children Wynter, 4, Jayla, 8, and Shakor, 6, to an afternoon viewing at the MJR theater in Sterling Heights. It was somewhat of a reward for Jayla and Shakor for receiving all A’s on their report cards.

“I found out there was a newer ‘Grinch’ movie,” Willis said. “It was pretty good. We liked it.”

Jayla said the MJR theater is her “favorite place,” and her favorite character in the film was Max the dog.

“I like dogs,” she said.

Stephanie Wright, of Sterling Heights, brought her grandson Troy McDonald, 9, to the same showing of “The Grinch.” It was the first time they saw the movie.

“It was fantastic. It was very heart-touching and showed the meaning of Christmas,” Wright said. “It’s not all about the gifts but about showing love to one another. I think everyone should see it.”

McDonald, who thought the movie was “good,” said the Grinch was his favorite part of the film.

“I liked it,” he said. “It’s about showing love.”

Christmas movie fans can curl up with some popcorn at their local MJR theater with the following movies:

• “The Holiday,” Nov. 7-13.

• “Elf,” Nov. 14-20.

• “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Nov. 21-25.

• “Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” Nov. 26 through Dec. 4.

• “The Polar Express,” Dec. 5-11.

• The 2000 release of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” Dec. 12-18.

• “White Christmas,” Dec. 19-25.

Showtimes and tickets for MJR Big Screen Rewind’s holiday edition are available at mjrtheatres.com or the MJR App.

Other holiday movie happenings

Cambria Detroit Hotel’s Balla Ultra Lounge is also making spirits bright with the help of Fork n’ Film, a hospitality company that is bringing holiday favorites and chef-crafted menus together. Amid twinkling decorations inside the lounge, each meal is designed to offer food and drink items timed to match the emotion with the film’s most memorable moments on the big screen.

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” is set for Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. Fans of “Elf” can check out the film Dec. 19-20, Dec. 27 and Jan. 2-3, 2026.

Reservations are required, and tickets can be purchased online at Detroit.ForknFilm.com. Seating is limited to 40 guests per night. Dates and times are subject to change as additional shows and dates may be added. The Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown’s Balla Ultra Lounge is located at 600 W. Lafayette Blvd., in Detroit.