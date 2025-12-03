Southfield kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

Ashton McFarland, 6, of Southfield, visits with Santa at the at the annual Southfield Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 2 at the Southfield Municipal Campus

Photos by Patricia O'Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 3, 2025

James and Helena Parker, of Southfield, attend the tree lighting and festivities with their grandchildren.

SOUTHFIELD – Holiday cheer was palpable at the annual Southfield Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 2 at the Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road, which saw over 400 people attend to meet Santa Claus, see Christmas lights and enjoy the winter air.

The event had hot chocolate, food, a petting zoo, ice sculptures and performances by the Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology Marching Band. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus also attended the event and met with dozens of children.

“This is a great way for the community to come together and start the holiday season in Southfield,” Recreation Programmer Holly Graves said.

Southfield has done this event for at least 25 years, according to Graves. It has been hosted at the Southfield Municipal Campus for the last five years.

Phyllis Adams was at the tree lighting with her 4-year-old granddaughter, Harmony Roberts. Adams said her granddaughter was excited to meet Santa and see the Christmas lights. Roberts said she wanted a Lightning McQueen car with a big remote controller for Christmas.

Alexa Boswell was with her 5-year-old daughter, Ava. In addition to feeding the animals in the petting zoo, the Boswells were at the event to see Santa and enjoy some holiday cheer. Ava Boswell said she is asking for a unicorn this Christmas.

DJ Thomas was with his girlfriend, Diamond Rivers, and her 4-year-old son, Easton Hall. All of them were enjoying the holiday atmosphere.

“This is a fun way to experience the neighborhood and enjoy the festivities during winter,” Thomas said.

Hall said he looked forward to seeing Santa and that he will be asking for a robot.

The Southfield Tree Lighting Ceremony could not have been done without the help of volunteers. This was Diane Brookins’ first time volunteering for this event. She said the tree lighting really kicks off the holiday season with s’mores, hot chocolate, crafts and Santa.

“What could be more fun than that?” Brookins said.

Brookins said Southfield always does a great job of putting on events for its residents to enjoy. She said that alone is enough to make her and other people want to volunteer.





