Farmington Public Schools name Elementary Teacher of the Year

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published May 15, 2026

Inspired by her love of children and her grandmother, who was also a teacher, Cassie Hack enjoys her role as a special education resource room teacher at Wood Creek Elementary. Photo provided by Farmington Public Schools

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FARMINGTON HILLS — Known for the dedication she brings to her craft as a teacher in the special education resource room, Caussandra “Cassie” Hack mixes professionalism, patience, compassion and a commitment to students’ success. Such were the reasons given by colleagues for her selection as Farmington Public Schools’ Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Hack leads weekly special education team-building meetings, supports students’ individualized goals, and works to ensure consistency and compliance across district programs. Students’ families have praised her communication style and advocacy for ensuring students feel safe, welcomed and capable. Colleagues laud her expertise, work ethic and student-first mindset.

The Wood Creek Elementary School teacher has been teaching for 18 years, all of which have been at Wood Creek. She even did her student teaching in Farmington Public Schools before becoming a full-time educator.

“Cassie’s impact reaches far beyond her classroom,” said Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Coffin. “Her dedication to students, especially those with diverse learning needs, is matched by the leadership she brings to her school community each day. She supports not only individual student success, but also strengthens the systems and teams around her, making a meaningful difference for students, staff and families.”

Hack was inspired to become a teacher because she always enjoyed taking care of children and working with them since she was a child.

“I always found it to be so engaging to witness personalities changing and language exploding as children learn and mature,” she said.

Hack’s grandmother was a teacher.

“I was inspired by her and her love for her craft,” Hack said.

After 18 years of teaching, she still finds her work deeply satisfying.

“In my position, I really enjoy the opportunity to work with students for multiple years,” she said. “It is very rewarding to learn a student’s learning style and be able to adjust my instruction and delivery based on a student’s need. Watching my students progress throughout their elementary career and building deep relationships with those students and their families has brought me so much professional and personal joy throughout the years.”

Hack graduated from Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s in special education.

“I have been overwhelmed with the love and support I received from my colleagues, family and friends,” Hack said after receiving her award. “I feel so honored to work with phenomenal students and colleagues every single day.”