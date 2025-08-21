Woman faces felony charges for allegedly firing gun at friend’s father

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published August 21, 2025

Lozano

ASTPOINTE — A Livonia woman faces up to life in prison after allegedly firing a gun at her friend’s father when he asked her to leave his Eastpointe home.

The suspect is Kimberly Lozano, 31. She was arraigned before Magistrate Mark Makoski in the 38th District Court Aug. 18.

She has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by life in prison or any number of years; two counts of weapons felony firearm, a two-year felony consecutive to the main charge; one count of discharging a firearm in a building, a 10-year felony; and one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony. Her bond was set at $350,000 cash or surety.

At press time, Lozano did not have an attorney, according to records with the district court.

The incident reportedly occurred the day prior, Aug. 17. Authorities said that Lozano was visiting her friend’s father when she grew irate at him for asking her to leave his home. It is alleged she pointed a handgun at him and fired a shot, which missed him.

Eastpointe police were then called to the home, and Lozano reportedly ignored their orders, requiring additional officers to subdue her.

“We cannot allow people to settle conflicts with firearms,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a prepared statement after the arraignment. “The moment a weapon is drawn, what could have been a dispute becomes a life-threatening crime. When one person chooses to fire a gun in anger, they place not only the intended target at risk, but others who are nearby. Violence is not a solution; it’s a choice, and it comes with consequences.”

The prosecutor’s statement included a reminder that anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.