Woman faces charges after crash killing road worker

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published November 20, 2025

Kimberly Taylor

Advertisement

FARMINGTON HILLS — An Oakland County woman was arraigned in the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills Nov. 19, where she faces charges related to a car crash that killed a road crewman and married father of six. Two others were seriously injured in the July incident.

Kimberly Taylor, 59, of Farmington Hills, turned herself in to the city’s police department Nov. 19. This was after the case was turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, which issued a three count -warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and arraigned the same day.

Taylor appeared before Judge James Brady and was charged with one count of moving violation causing death in a work zone, a 15-year felony, and two counts of moving violation causing injury in a work zone, a one-year misdemeanor.

The judge set her bond at $5,000, and Taylor was released.

The Farmington Hills Police Department led the investigation.

“I would like to thank the families of the victims for their patience while we investigated the cause of this crash. The investigators worked diligently on this case, striving to determine how this tragic crash happened,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott. “It is my hope that today’s arrest and arraignment will provide some comfort to the families, knowing that justice will be determined through the court system.”

Taylor is accused of driving a silver SUV that crossed the median and hit three crewmen from the Road Commission for Oakland County while they were working on Orchard Lake near Misty Pine Drive around 11:10 a.m. July 23.

The weather conditions were reported as dry and sunny when the men at the site were struck by the vehicle. Cedric Jones, 43, died at the scene. Robert Dinkins, 57, and George Thomas, 55, were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Taylor’s attorney of record, Larry Polk, could not be reached for comment by press time.

The defendant is scheduled for a preliminary exam conference at 9 a.m. Dec. 3.