Woman expected to survive shooting

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published August 1, 2025

Shutterstock image

STERLING HEIGHTS — A woman who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting at an assisted living facility July 29 is expected to survive.

At approximately 8 a.m., Sterling Heights Police received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting that occurred at the Pomeroy Living Sterling Skilled Rehabilitation Center, 34643 Ketsin Drive.

According to Sterling Heights Police Captain Mario Bastianelli, when officers arrived they found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was located nearby and immediately taken into custody.

The female was transported to the hospital, where she is expected to survive, Bastianelli said.

“Our investigation revealed that this was a domestic situation between the male and female,” Bastianelli said in an email.

Bastianelli said the woman was an employee at the rehab center.