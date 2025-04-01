‘Wine, Wit and Wisdom’ celebrates 10 years of supporting the library

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 1, 2025

ROCHESTER — Experts from the world of the arts, crime, history and business will spread their wisdom to Rochester Hills Public Library patrons during the annual “Wine, Wit and Wisdom” fundraiser.

The event, organized by the Friends of Rochester Hills Public Library, is in its 10th annual year and organizers say community interest has grown each year.

This year’s event takes place at the Rochester Hills Public Library from 6-9:30 p.m. April 26. Guests of the event will enjoy lectures, dinner, drinks, and can participate in a silent auction and 50/50 raffle to further their support of the library.

Cindy Gerstenlaur, chair of the Wine, Wit & Wisdom committee, said the event is a great evening out for a great cause.

“Wine, Wit & Wisdom is known for its engaging speakers and this year is no different,” she said in a statement. “We take care to consider the range of interests of our attendees and want to make sure there is something for everyone. It’s our goal that you walk away having learned something new.”

This year’s topics include handwriting analysis in criminal investigations, roasting coffee at home, life on Mars, a behind-the-scenes look at the Avon Players, the history of Rochester’s most famous and infamous citizens, and a sneak peek into Discovery Trails, the Detroit Zoo’s newest project.

The Friends of RHPL is a nonprofit organization and all funds raised support library programming, collections and services.

“As the fundraising branch of RHPL, the Friends have a unique opportunity to work behind the scenes at the library and we also get to be everyday library patrons enjoying materials, programs, and services,” Friends President Ron Meegan said in a statement. “The hard work that our dedicated team of volunteers puts into this event ensures that we’re able to give as much as we can back to RHPL.”

Registration for Wine, Wit & Wisdom is currently underway and can be done in person at the library, or online at rhpl.org/friends. Tickets are $80 a person until April 14 and increase to $90 from April 15-April 21, when registration closes. Guests must be 21 and over.

For more information, call the library at (248) 656-2900.