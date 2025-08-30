West Nile virus found in a Royal Oak mosquito pool

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published August 30, 2025

ROYAL OAK —- Oakland County health officials announced recently that a sample from a mosquito pool in Royal Oak tested positive for the West Nile virus.

West Nile virus is classified as a single-stranded RNA virus primarily transmitted by the Culex genus of mosquitoes. It can cause West Nile fever, which can lead to more severe neurological diseases such as meningitis or encephalitis, according to a press release on romi.gov.

Mosquitoes were collected on Aug. 12 from the pool located at Tenhave Woods and Quickstad Park. The pool is a test site meant to trap the insects known for carrying West Nile virus, according to the press release.

This was the first positive test result in Oakland County for 2025, and county officials confirm that the timing is common: West Nile is always present in nature to some degree, the press release states.

“It’s common to see the first positive tests around mid-August,” the press release reads.

Kara Sokol, Royal Oak’s director of communications, said that the City Commission approves the city’s participation in the Oakland County West Nile Grant Program each year.

“The Department of Public Services purchases and treats catch basins and other areas of standing water with mosquito larvicide tablets with a partial financial reimbursement from Oakland County,” she said.

If infected, symptoms usually appear three to 14 days following the bite of an infected mosquito, according to a West Nile virus fact sheet provided by the Oakland County Health Division at oakgov.com.

“Serious symptoms occur in a few people. About one in 150 people infected with WNV will develop severe illnesses,” the fact sheet states.

Serious symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. The symptoms can last for several weeks, and neurological effects may be permanent.

Mild symptoms are found in up to 20% of people who become infected. Mild symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, rash and swollen lymph glands. Most people with mild illness recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Around 80% of people infected do not show symptoms at all, according to oakgov.com.

According to the Oakland County Health Division, people over the age of 50 are more likely to have serious illness with the West Nile virus and should take more care to avoid mosquito bites.

To prevent infection, the Oakland County Health Division is urging people to use EPA-registered insect repellant. EPA-registered repellents are evaluated for safety and effectiveness.

OCHD also recommends turning over any type of container that can collect water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, pet bowls, flowerpots and trash containers at least once a week.

Standing water that cannot be eliminated, such as retention ponds or drainage ditches, should be treated with mosquito larvicide. Mosquito larvicide can be purchased from most home improvement stores.

Limiting outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitos are most active is another way to prevent infection.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/community/health/health-a-z/information-a-z/west-nile-virus.