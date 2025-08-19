West Nile virus confirmed in Oakland County

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published August 19, 2025

Shutterstock image

OAKLAND COUNTY — Michigan health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites due to the threat of West Nile virus.

The first West Nile virus activity in the state was confirmed in a resident of Livingston County in August, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Aug. 18, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that an Oakland County resident, who did not report recent travels, was sickened by the West Nile virus.

“This is an important reminder that West Nile Virus is present in our community,” Kate Guzman, the health officer for the Oakland County Health Division, said in a release. “We strongly encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes until the first hard frost of the year.”

Oakland County officials did not release identifying information of the resident for health privacy reasons.

The risk for mosquito-borne illness rises throughout the state over the course of the mosquito season, peaking in August and September, until the first major frost occurs.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people by mosquitos that have fed on birds infected with the virus.

Although the risk of illness is low for most people, there is a greater risk for seniors, very young children and anyone with a weak immune system. About 1 in 5 people will develop flu-like symptoms — including a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness, a severe headache or a faint rash — becoming sick three to 15 days after exposure. But in rare cases — less than 1% of those infected, according to the CDC — serious and potentially life threatening symptoms of West Nile virus can develop, including neurological illnesses, such as meningitis and encephalitis.

The best way to prevent West Nile virus or any other mosquito-borne illness, according to health officials, is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to guard against mosquito bites.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness. Use insect repellent and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors during times when mosquitoes are active,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS’s chief medical executive, said in a statement. “These precautions are especially important during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are from dusk to dawn.”

The CDC recommends using an insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or para-menthane-diol, which they say have shown a high degree of effectiveness in warding off mosquito bites. Health officials also suggest that people wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors, limit outdoor activities from dusk to dawn, avoid areas where mosquitoes may be present, maintain window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of homes and buildings, and empty water from mosquito breeding sites — such as flower pots, pet bowls, clogged rain gutters, swimming pool covers, discarded tires, buckets, barrels, cans and similar items where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

Health officials said the virus has also been found in mosquitoes collected this year from Bay, Kalamazoo, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola and Wayne counties.

For more information on West Nile virus, call (800) 848-5533 or visit www.oakgov.com/health.

