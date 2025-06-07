Weekend shuttles again rolling in Harrison Township

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published June 7, 2025

The shuttle bus will again be available for those who live in Harrison Township this summer. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — With summer rolling in, Harrison Township has started up its shuttle bus program on weekends for residents and guests to use.

Jessica Savage, Harrison Township’s senior program coordinator, said people who want to use the shuttle service should call (586) 612-4454. The shuttle bus runs only in Harrison Township and makes stops at marinas, grocery stores and more. Though the service is free, shuttle drivers appreciate tips.

Shuttle bus driver Bob Williams said it gets pretty busy on the weekends. He said the weekend he worked, he had four to eight riders per stop. There are two bus driver shifts throughout the day.

“Mainly I was picking people up at the marinas,” Williams said.

“Yeah, the marinas love it,” Savage said.

The shuttle runs from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on holidays. The last pickup is a half hour before the scheduled end of operation for the day. The services are for those 18 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian if they wish to use the shuttle buses. Buses only drive around Harrison Township, but on Sundays they can go to local churches for those who attend services.

Operators said the shuttle allows residents to make safe decisions if they become too inebriated to drive. Williams said the people he picked up on his first weekend night should not have been on the road, but they were smart enough to know not to drive.

Williams hasn’t had any bad experiences with rowdy passengers and Savage said she hasn’t had any complaints from the drivers yet.

Savage said people love the shuttle service.

“It’s useful, especially because a lot of people around here do like to have a good time at the bars,” Savage said.

The service started in 2006. Savage said guests who come from out of state to Harrison Township often don’t have a car.

“When they’re here for the weekends, they can use the shuttle instead of having a car here to go get their groceries or go out, whatever they want to do,” Savage said.

Savage would like to remind passengers to always be courteous to the drivers.

Riders should also let drivers know in advance if they change their minds and are no longer in need of transport by calling the booking number.