Week 5 stats and scores across high school football

By: Jonathan Szczepaniak | Metro | Published October 2, 2024

Advertisement

Berkley 14, Royal Oak 7: Berkley junior Connor Bushey connected with junior Lucas Schwenn for a passing touchdown while Bushey also added a rushing touchdown. Junior Benjamin Bullock tallied 17 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble while sophomore Henry Herron had an interception in the win.

Birmingham Groves 28, Harper Woods 12: Groves senior running back Mario Campoy-Lovasco had two rushing touchdowns while senior quarterback Ryan Counts added a rushing touchdown of his own. Counts also connected with senior tight end Noah Woods for a touchdown pass.

Birmingham Seaholm 14, Farmington 6: Seaholm senior Penn Roberts rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown while senior Finn Rouland connected with senior Nathan Walsh for a passing touchdown.

Macomb Dakota 34, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 7: Macomb Dakota senior Brady Hamby rushed for 120 yards and two scores while senior Di’Mari Malone added 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Jadon Ford had a 22-yard passing touchdown to senior Jack Aranowski. The Cougars defense was led by 13 total tackles from senior Jacob Bajis and a fumble recovery for a touchdown by senior Tyler Torey.

Oxford 28, Rochester 10: Oxford senior running back Luke Johnson put on a show with 18 tackles defensively and three total touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) offensively. Rochester senior running back Jack Lower rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 42, Detroit Country Day 6: Notre Dame Prep junior quarterback Sam Stowe threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns with senior Billy Collins and senior Joey DeCasas each had two touchdown receptions. Senior Drew Heimbuch and senior Roman Cherfoli each added a rushing touchdown.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 42, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0: The Huskies’ offensive unit racked up 398 rushing yards (422 total yards) courtesy of impressive performances from junior quarterback Gavin Mckee, senior running back Eric Simmons, and junior running back Dion Lacey.

Troy 31, Oak Park 6: Troy senior quarterback Noah Oury rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns while senior JP Makarewicz added a rushing touchdown. Junior Cameron Adams tallied an interception return for a touchdown and junior Ryan Christensen had a team-high 12 tackles in the win.

Utica 41, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 23: Utica junior running back Mahti Gwilly rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 22 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win.

Utica Eisenhower 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13: Eisenhower senior Bryce Hurley continued his dominant season on the ground, rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns while senior quarterback Jack Bullock connected with senior wideout Conner Temple for a touchdown pass.

Warren Cousino 26, Utica Ford 12: Cousino junior quarterback Brick Sandridge threw for three touchdowns while junior Dorian Crawford had a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the win.



Warren Fitzgerald 18, Madison Heights Lamphere 7: Fitzgerald junior running back Devon Billings rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns while senior Demontae Edwards had 52 receiving yards and a touchdown. Junior Myron Hardy tallied two interceptions while junior Martez Kelley added 10 tackles and one sack.