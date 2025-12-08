Watercolor paintings on display at Shelby Township Senior Center

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published December 8, 2025

The art of watercolor instructor Karen Ann, in front, and her students is featured at the Shelby Township Activities Center through Dec. 22. Photo provided by Fu-Yuan Ciricola

The work of watercolor instructor Karen Ann, right center, and her students is on display at the Shelby Township Activities Center. Photo provided by Fu-Yuan Ciricola

The art of watercolor instructor Karen Ann (in the navy shirt in the center) and her students is featured at the Shelby Township Activities Center through Dec. 22. Photo provided by Fu-Yuan Ciricola

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The work of various artists from a Shelby Township Activity Center senior watercolor class is highlighted at the center through Dec. 22.

Watercolor instructor Karen Ann said paintings from her class are currently on display, with many pieces for sale, just in time for the holidays.

“The class is made up of beginners through advanced students, so we have a nice variety of painters and a lot of different voices in their painting styles,” she said.

One artist, Karen Monday, said she was looking for an artistic outlet to engage in after retiring nearly three years ago and decided to join a beginning watercolor class.

“I found that the watercolor medium provided me with many artistic challenges,” she said.

Over the years, Monday said, she has learned a lot about the craft in the class.

“I discovered it is both simple and complex,” she said. “Watercolor painting has given me a forum for creative expression and endless opportunities for learning and developing my art.”

Although Carol Hepper claims she has no artistic ability, she also decided to give watercolor a try and found that she loves the movement and shading of the medium.

“Our class is the perfect place to learn — novices, like myself, painting next to experienced, fabulous watercolorists,” she said. “Everyone is positive and supportive.”

“I think what’s really cool is you can have an advanced painter sitting next to a beginner and each can learn something from the other,” added Ann.

Jeannie Ferdinand has been a regular member of the Monday class for around two years.

“Watercolor can be challenging, but also very rewarding,” she said.

Besides learning a new skill and providing a source of inspiration, students say the class has helped them discover new friendships.

Charlotte Featherstone said the weekly meeting is not only a painting lesson, but also provides “camaraderie, fun and positive support from the instructor.”

Another student in the class, Lynne Hummel said she loves attending.

“Everyone’s talent and kindness always amazes me. It’s the highlight of my week,” she said.

The watercolor work is currently on display, and for sale, at the Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road.

“This display is really nice and it’s great just before Christmas because people can come in and get a last-minute gift for someone that would be very meaningful because it is handmade,” Ann said.

The Shelby Township Activities Center, which serves as the senior center, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The activity center offers a number of classes and activities, including watercolor classes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays with Karen Ann and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays with Tony Warren. For more information, call the center at (586) 739-7540.