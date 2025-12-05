Utica man arraigned on charge of assault with intent to murder

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published December 5, 2025

Vanker

UTICA — Following a police response to his apartment on Nov. 25, 70-year-old Joseph Vanker, of Utica, was arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

Utica police were dispatched to Vanker’s apartment for a welfare check after a 911 hang-up. The police reportedly discovered a victim suffering from stab wounds and requiring immediate medical attention. According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Vanker allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

“When individuals turn to violence instead of peaceful means to settle disputes, it tears at the fabric of our community. We remain committed to seeking accountability through the justice system and ensuring public safety,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.

The Utica Police Department and Macomb County Prosecutor's Office were contacted and said they had no additional information available related to the situation at this time.

On Nov. 26, Vanker was arraigned before Magistrate Christopher Alayan in the 41A District Court in Shelby Township on the charge of assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by life in prison or any term of years. Vanker also has a habitual second offender notice, which is an aggravating sentencing factor.

Alayan set a $500,000 cash or surety bond, no 10%, with a GPS and alcohol tether ordered upon release. Vanker is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. Dec. 9 and a preliminary exam at 9 a.m. Dec. 16, both before Judge Stephen S. Sierawski at the 41A District Court in Shelby Township.

Vanker’s attorney, Kamil Koleczko, declined to provide comment on the situation at this time.



