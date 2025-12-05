Gift wrapping at Macomb Mall will benefit Arc of Macomb County

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published December 5, 2025

Members from the Arc of Macomb County will wrap Christmas presents Dec. 12-24 at Macomb Mall in Roseville. Donations for the gift wrapping will benefit the nonprofit organization. Photo provided by Christy Jane Courtney

ROSEVILLE — Members from the Arc of Macomb County will be back at Macomb Mall this Christmas season to wrap gifts for shoppers.

For about 35 years, Arc staff — along with several volunteers — have neatly wrapped holiday presents and stocking stuffers of all shapes and sizes. Shoppers pay a suggested donation depending on how many gifts they have and how big or small the presents are.

Money raised from the donations go back into Arc. The nonprofit Macomb County organization helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families, friends and the professionals who support them.

The Macomb Mall wrapping area, which somewhat resembles Santa’s workshop, has several stations. It will be set up by Hobby Lobby near the Santa Claus castle. Cash, credit cards and debit cards are accepted for payment; no Venmo or Cash App.

The crew is ready to get started and will be there Dec. 12-24. Several volunteers are local students, including those in their school’s National Honor Society. Some gift wrappers really display their artistic flair.

“It is like an art form,” Arc of Macomb County Director of Development Christy Jane Courtney said. “It’s very festive. We have a great variety of wrapping paper of all different colors, bows, ribbons, name tags — lots of variety.”

Courtney said many shoppers are regulars who come back every year. Patrons can drop off their items and pick them up later in the day if that works better with their schedules. People also can make appointments to have their gifts wrapped at the Arc of Macomb County’s office, located at 44050 N. Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township. Just call (586) 469-1600.

According to its mission statement, “The Arc is dedicated to securing for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to choose where and how they learn, live, and work throughout their lifetimes in the community we share.”

“We are an advocacy group that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Courtney said. “I think it’s really important all people have the opportunity to be included in their communities.”

Through various services, the Arc assists children and adults to self-advocate for themselves by increasing their knowledge of personal choice, and advancing their independence. The Arc provides information and referral services, access to community resources, and access to training, as well as one-on-one advocacy in many areas.

That includes assistance applying for Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, food assistance, and adult home help; consultation for alternatives to guardianship, power of attorney, and guardianship support; housing resources; community inclusion and recreational services; community mental health; Medicaid fair hearings and more.

Katie Somers, of Macomb Township, is grateful to Arc of Macomb County for helping her to get her life on track.

“They changed my life,” she said. “When I was 18, I thought I knew the world and nobody could tell me anything.”

But then she began getting depressed, felt suicidal and was placed into a group home.

“I was not in a good state of mind,” Somers, now 37, said.

She was put under guardianship at Arc of Macomb County. She is forever grateful to the many staff members who helped her, including Mary Scarsella, licensed master social worker, community and advocacy director, now retired; Executive Director Lisa Lepine; Shelly Taras, community work incentives coordinator, representative payee director; and representative payee coordinator Jackie Thomas.

“They were wonderful, phenomenal. It only took me a couple years to realize Mary was not here to harm me, but she’s there to help me,” Somers said. “They made sure everything was done. Anytime I needed them, I could call them. They go above and beyond.”

Somers is no longer under guardianship.

“I’m really good,” she said. “I know how to budget. I know how to handle myself.”

Volunteers are still needed to gift wrap. If interested, sign up at SignUpGenius at signup.com/go/hodSRyp. Macomb Mall is located at 32233 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville.

For more information on the Arc of Macomb County, go to arcservices.org.

Macomb Mall gift wrapping hours to benefit the Arc of Macomb County are listed below. Macomb Mall is located at 32233 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville.

• Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 12.

• Noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 13.

• Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 14.

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 15-18.

• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 19-20.

• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 21.

• 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 22-23.

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24.

