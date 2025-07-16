Warren police investigating double shooting

Warren police investigate a double shooting that occurred July 16 on Joanne Smith Drive.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published July 16, 2025

WARREN — Warren Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred July 16.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., Warren police and fire responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 24000 block of Joanne Smith Drive, near Mound and Frazho roads.

According to a press release, dispatch received a report that two females were shot at the residence. When officers arrived, they located two elderly women who had been shot, one of whom was confirmed to be the homeowner.

Both women were dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, the press release states.

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.