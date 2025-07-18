Warren police blast media reports after officer-involved shooting

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published July 18, 2025

WARREN — Following an officer-involved shooting, Warren police held a press conference aimed at addressing claims and inaccuracies allegedly being made by local media outlets.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. July 8, Warren police officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in the area of Castle Avenue and Montlieu Street in Detroit. The shooting came at the conclusion of a chase that started when officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 13000 block of Prospect Avenue in Warren.

According to a press release from the Warren Police Department, the female caller reported that her boyfriend had assaulted and strangled her before attempting to light part of the residence on fire.

The suspect — who has been identified as 32-year-old Rakim Wright — fled the scene in a Chrysler sedan before officers arrived, according to the press release. Officers learned Wright was “likely armed and had allegedly produced a handgun during a previous domestic violence incident,” the release states.

Officers were able to obtain information that led them to believe Wright was in the area of McNichols and Van Dyke, the release states. After responding to the area, they were able to locate Wright and engaged in a vehicle pursuit, during which Wright fired several shots at officers.

Body and dash cam footage released during a July 10 press conference showed Wright firing at police officers throughout the chase. When they reached the area of Castle Avenue and Kenney Street in Detroit, Wright exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The footage then shows Wright raising a gun to his own head and shooting himself outside a residence at Castle and Montlieu avenues.

Warren Police held a press conference July 10 to clear up false claims they alleged were being reported by Detroit-area news outlets.

This is the first story related to the shooting to be published by C & G Newspapers.

“The summary of why we called the news conference and played the video was due to the numerous repeated and downright egregious falsehoods being circulated about this case by the public via the media,” Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said.

Gajewski said reports that Wright was unarmed and that Warren officers fired 40 or more shots at Wright while he was surrendering were false.

“There were reports out there that we fired 40 shots, 50 shots, then over 100 shots during this incident. It’s plainly not true. We fired a total of eight shots,” Gajewski said.

He said claims reported by the media that Warren Police shot and killed Wright were false.

“A stolen .45-caliber handgun was located in his hand and recovered,” Gajewski said. “Notably, we carry 9mms, so none of the shots that we fired struck him.”

Gajewski also stated officers did not fire at Wright while he was surrendering — another false claim circulating, he said.

“The harmful part is obviously the assertion and the implication that we, the police, shot a man who was giving up. I mean, that’s riotous in today’s times,” he said.

Members of the Detroit police and fire departments, as well as the Warren Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene. Both agencies are currently investigating the incident.

No officers were injured.