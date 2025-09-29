Warren police address increasing vehicle-pedestrian crashes

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published September 29, 2025

WARREN — Warren police are trying to curb a disturbing trend they’re seeing in the city — an increased number of crashes resulting in serious injury or death to pedestrians.

So far in 2025, the department has seen 14 pedestrians hit, with 11 seriously injured and three deaths. In all of 2024, there were 11 pedestrians hit, with nine seriously injured and two deaths.

Warren Police Detective Cpl. Matthew Accivatti defined a serious injury as an incapacitating injury or death.

“Even if they’re not fatal, a lot of these people are in the hospital for an extended period of time and not able to go further with their life as they were before,” he said.

The call for action comes following an incident that left a 49-year-old woman dead after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Van Dyke and Hartsig avenues Sept. 12.

Accivatti said the department has seen a pretty even split between who’s at fault for the crash — the vehicle or the pedestrian — though he notes in many incidents, the pedestrian is somewhere they’re not supposed to be, such as crossing the street where there isn’t a crosswalk.

“A lot of (crashes) that are more serious, the pedestrian is somewhere they’re not supposed to be,” he said. “That makes it hard for vehicles to adequately slow down.”

Other factors, Accivatti said, include pedestrians being distracted or in the roadway at night. Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski added that in some cases, pedestrians can also be found standing in the center turn lane waiting for traffic to clear.

“You’ll see people standing in the center turn lane looking to go … That’s just not the place you want to be,” he said.

Accivatti added that drivers sometimes travel in the turn lane even though it’s illegal, and that even if they aren’t, sometimes the driver’s vision can be skewed enough to not be able to see a pedestrian standing in it.

Accivatti reminded both drivers and pedestrians to be alert. He also reminded pedestrians to use crosswalks, even if it takes extra time to get to one.

“You might have to walk a little bit to get to that crosswalk, but even if there is clear traffic, it doesn’t take a vehicle that long to get down the street,” he said. “So there could be a vehicle coming that you didn’t even see.”

With Halloween fast approaching and school again in session, Gajewski also reminded parents to educate their children about how to cross the road safely and to remain alert.

“As parents, as teachers, as coaches, we need to stress the importance of walking safely, being aware of your surroundings … Don’t just assume a car is going to stop,” he said.