Warren officer sentenced for actions in 2023 traffic stop

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published June 20, 2025

WARREN — A former Warren police officer has been sentenced on charges relating to assaulting a person during a traffic stop.

Former Warren police officer Dammeon Player was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and willful failure to uphold the law, a one-year misdemeanor, in July 2023.

According to court records, at a hearing on May 5, 2025, Player pleaded no contest to the charges. The plea would allow him to accept punishment without admitting guilt.

On June 16, Player was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Michael Servitto to 45 days in jail and two years of probation. Player was ordered to report to court on Friday, June 20.

Player’s attorney, Avis Hany Choulagh, did not return a request for comment.

Player was one of two officers fired by the Warren Police Department for their actions during a traffic stop on July 20, 2023. Body cam footage released by the department showed former Warren Police Officer Carlos Taylor removing a driver from a semi-truck before Player deployed his Taser.

Taylor’s case was dismissed March 14.

“I think the court saw the case for what it was,” said Taylor’s Attorney, Marc Curtis. “It was a law enforcement officer doing what he was trained to do under the supervision of his (field training officer), who was Player at the time.”