Warren man facing charges for allegedly possessing child porn

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published September 15, 2025

Kevin Buchanan

WARREN — A Warren man is facing a total of eight charges for allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material.

On Sept. 4, Macomb County Area Computer Enforcement detectives, along with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the city of Warren, according to a press release from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 36-year-old Kevin Buchanan, was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned Sept. 5 in the 37th District Court in Warren.

Buchanan is facing three counts of child sexually abusive material - aggravated possession, a 10-year felony; four counts of using computers to commit a crime, a 10-year felony; and one count of child sexually abusive material - possession, a four-year felony.

Buchanan was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond. If released a tether is required. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 18 in front of District Court Judge Steven Bieda.

His attorney, Noel Erinjeri, did not return a request for comment.